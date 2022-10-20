Google’s Pixel team mocks Apple… while tweeting from an iPhone

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10, and a next-generation Apple TV 4K. Before the announcement, the company’s CEO Tim Cook posted a #TakeNote hashflag on Twitter so customers could be hyped up about the future products. Then, the Google Pixel US account decided to make a joke with the hashtag, but the social media manager forgot he was tweeting from an iPhone.

The “incident” was spotted by graphic designer Ian Zelbo. Zelbo is known for rendering leaks regarding Apple’s future announcements, such as the iPhone SE 4.

In the tweet, now deleted and re-posted, the Google Pixel US account was replying to Tim Cook with the following phrase:

“Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #TakeNote @NBA fans… #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favorite team – tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better.

Although it’s not a problem tweeting from an iPhone, it makes Google Pixel owners wonder why its official account is using an iPhone rather than… a Google Pixel phone.

Just recently, Google announced a new Pixel 7 Pro with an enhanced processor, better camera capabilities, and nice software upgrades.

Although it makes sense for smartphone companies to use their rival’s phones, they shouldn’t mock their adversary while using their smartphones.

Later the Google Pixel US account deleted the tweet and re-posted the tweet on “Twitter for Web.”

This is far from being the first time some phone maker company tried to roast Apple by tweeting from an iPhone. Usually, Samsung is the one collecting the most cases of “Twitter for iPhone” or with its brand ambassadors promoting a Galaxy S phone while tweeting from an iPhone.

Better be more careful about mocking Apple while holding an iPhone next time.

More Apple coverage: Samsung tried to troll Apple’s iPhone 13 with a bizarre tweet