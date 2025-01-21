iOS 18.3 RC now available with these 4 features

After over a month of iOS 18.3 beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 18.3 RC ahead of its official release. This update is light on new features, as it addresses some issues with Apple Intelligence. The company is preparing for a big iOS 18.4 release later in April. Here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 18.3 RC version.

Robot vacuum support: This feature was delayed to 2025. X user Aaron Perris discovered strings in iOS 18.3 beta code that show Apple wants to offer this feature with this next software update. When it’s available, robot vacuum makers will be able to control their vacuums through Apple’s Home app.

Turn off satellite communication: According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, those companies who deploy iPhones through Mobile Device Management will be able to disable satellite communication services. The journalist says this is “designed for defense/space agencies who don’t want employees tapping into it.”

Camera Control icons: Apple has updated the Camera Control icons to the new Dark Mode. This change has been spotted by X user Aaron Perris. In addition, the Camera Control renamed the AF/EF toggle to “Lock Focus and Exposure.”

Notification Summary: After complaints that Apple Intelligence was hallucinating while summarizing news headlines, the company decided to turn off summarization for the News category. Apple now notes that this might happen when you turn it on.

iOS 18.3 RC also keeps adding references to the new CarPlay experience. While it’s unclear when the CarPlay 2.0 will be available, the company keeps working on it.

These are the Release Notes of this update:

Notification summaries (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music

BGR will update this article once we learn more about the Release Candidate notes and what else Apple is including with this software update. Alongside iOS 18.3 RC, Apple is also seeding the RC versions of iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, tvOS 18.3, watchOS 11.3, and visionOS 2.3.