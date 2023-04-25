iOS 17 rumored to get new Lock Screen, Apple Music changes, and more

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With WWDC 2023 just around the corner, we have another leak regarding iOS 17 and its upcoming features. According to a post on Weibo made by the same source that correctly predicted the yellow iPhone 14, they offer more insights about the forthcoming iPhone operating system update.

That said, it’s important to take these pieces of information with a grain of salt since this source still doesn’t have a long track of software leaks – mainly because it’s easier to leak hardware than software information. With that in mind, here’s what they said.

As previously reported, this source expects Control Center UI changes, meaning we could, in fact, see a revamp on the Control Center. Introduced with iOS 14, the App Library could also see a few changes, as Apple could be readying support for custom categories and other organizational features.

Image source: Apple

One interesting tweak that could come to Apple Music on iOS 17 is the ability to view lyrics directly on the Lock Screen, which would surely save us a few steps. Talking about the Lock Screen, Apple is said to be working on sharing a custom Lock Screen design with friends so you don’t have to create everything from scratch.

Last but not least, this leaker says iOS 17 will bring “step-less” adjustment for the flashlight brightness, which could be useful for more fine-grained control.

Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal recently shared their predictions regarding iOS 17. For example, Bloomberg expects Apple to let users sideload apps in Europe and bring tweaks to the Find My and Wallet apps. WSJ, on its way, says Apple is preparing a journaling app that could help users pursue better mental health, as the app will be deeply tightened to other first-party apps.

You can learn more about iOS 17 below.