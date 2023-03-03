New yellow iPhone 14 rumored for spring release

For years now, Apple has introduced a new color for its mid-cycle iPhone models. This time, a rumor posted on Weibo (via Macotakara) says Apple could be readying a yellow iPhone 14 for a spring release.

The rumor was posted by Setsuna Kazuo, which doesn’t have a track for leaks. But since it was shared by the reliable Japanese blog focused on the Cupertino firm, BGR decided it was worth reporting it.

According to the rumor, Apple will launch a yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. While last year the company also released an Alpine Green version for the iPhone 13 Pro – marking the first time an iPhone Pro got a mid-cycle update – it isn’t clear if the company will only unveil one color for the iPhone 14 series or if we’ll also see a new variant for the Pro iPhone.

Since regular phones have been reportedly driven by poor sales, it’s only natural for Apple to try to lure new customers with a new color. Last year, the company bet on the green version. In 2021, purple was the color chosen for the iPhone 12 models.

Before that, Apple released twice during the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 cycle a (PRODUCT)RED model, which was later incorporated into the regular release schedules.

While the company usually holds a spring event, it’s unclear if Apple will do the same this year or if it will focus on press releases instead. Since the Mixed Reality headset is expected for around WWDC, it’s unclear if the Cupertino firm would hold an event to present this iPhone, a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new Mac Pro – which could or could not be released this first quarter.

BGR will let you know if we hear more about this possible color.