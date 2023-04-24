5 exciting new iOS 17 features rumored to be coming to iPhone

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

iOS 17 will be unveiled six weeks from now. While it’s unusual to learn about upcoming features of a future operating system, we have heard several reports about the next iPhone software. If you can’t wait for WWDC 2023, these five rumored iOS 17 features could land on your iPhone this year.

Third-party app stores: With the European new Digital Markets Act becoming fully applicable by the next year, Apple is planning to make the necessary changes in time for the release of iOS 17. That said, Apple would have to let European users be able to sideload apps. It’s unclear how the company will do that, although it will likely not highlight this change as a feature, as Apple is against sideloading.

Journaling app for mental health tracking: The Wall Street Journal says Apple could be sherlocking Day One as it’s preparing a journaling app to integrate with the Health app on iOS 17. The publication says the app will analyze the users’ behavior to determine a typical day, including how much time is spent at home compared to elsewhere.

In addition, the company wants to detect users’ physical proximity to other people so they can understand how their routine impacts their mental health.

New Control Center: Apple could be preparing a new Control Center after years of no significant updates. After revamping the Home Screen with iOS 14 and the Lock Screen with iOS 16, the Control Center could get a new face with iOS 17.

Although it’s unclear what could change, Apple could allow users to determine which quick settings they use most and arrange the center toggles accordingly.

Active Widgets: A Twitter user, who claims to know the upcoming iOS 17 version, shared several new features Apple could be planning to add to the next iPhone operating system. One of them is active widgets. That way, Apple could be planning to give an extra layer of interactiveness with widgets on the Lock Screen and on the Home Screen as well.

Find My and Wallet app changes: Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has said that Apple is planning a bigger push on location and Find My-related changes. The Wallet app, one of the most critical iPhone apps, will also see user interface tweaks and enhancements.

These are some of the rumored iOS 17 features being announced in a few weeks from now. You can check everything we know about this operating system in the box below.