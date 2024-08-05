How to claim your share of Cash App’s $15 million settlement

After suffering two data breaches in recent years, Cash App has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit. As a result, anyone who has had a Cash App account since 2018 is potentially entitled to a payout from Block, the company that runs the mobile payment service.

As the settlement website explains, a class action lawsuit alleged that Block, Inc. and Cash App Investing, LLC “were negligent and breached other obligations to users” when personal data was accessed by unauthorized users on two separate occasions in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, a former Cash App employee accessed account data without permission, and in 2023, a hacker was able to infiltrate Cash App accounts using recycled phone numbers.

Block, Inc. and Cash App Investing, LLC deny liability or wrongdoing associated with the claims of the lawsuit but did agree to establish a $15 million settlement fund.

Who can get a payment from Cash App?

After all of the attorney fees, administration costs, and service payments have been settled, the remaining amount will be used to pay claims. Here’s how you know if you’re a class member in the settlement and need to submit a claim:

You are a current or former customer of Cash App and/or Cash App Investing, or any of its affiliates, parents, or subsidiaries.

Your personal information, Cash App account, or Cash App Investing account was accessed or obtained without your authorization.

You otherwise had unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers of funds to or from, or a deficiency in the resolution of an error in a Cash App account or any linked financial account from August 23, 2018 to August 20, 2024.

If that sounds like you, be sure to submit a claim.

How to submit a claim

According to the settlement website, class members can submit claims of up to $2,500 for reimbursement of out-of-pocket losses traceable to a Cash App data breach, lost time of up to three hours at a rate of $25 per hour, or documented transaction losses due to unauthorized account access. Once you receive a Notice ID and Confirmation Code, head to this page to begin your submission. Just remember to submit your claim by the deadline on November 18, 2024.