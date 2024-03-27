Last chance to submit a claim for Verizon’s $100 million settlement

If you were a Verizon customer at any point over the last seven years, the carrier might owe you money. Earlier this year, Verizon settled a $100 million class action lawsuit concerning a monthly administrative charge. In the lawsuit, customers claimed that “Verizon implemented and charged the Administrative Charge in a deceptive and unfair manner.”

Verizon denied any wrongdoing or liability and didn’t admit fault but agreed to pay $100 million to settle the matter. Therefore, anyone who had a postpaid Verizon plan and paid an administrative charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023 is a part of the settlement class. If you meet that criteria, here’s what you need to do:

Visit the Verizon administrative charge settlement website. Click the Submit Claim button at the top of the page. If you received a letter in the mail or an email with a Notice ID and Confirmation Code, enter those codes in the appropriate boxes. If you didn’t get a letter, enter your Verizon Account Number and Last Name instead. Fill out the claims form with all of the relevant information and submit it.

According to the settlement agreement, each valid claim will entitle a customer to a minimum of $15, plus $1 more for each month they were a Verizon customer and paid the administrative fee. The settlement payments will max out at $100 per customer. With that said, the payments could be lower depending on how many people submit claims.

There might be more twists and turns to come in this case, as Reuters reported in January that lawyers for nearly 10,000 Verizon customers had argued that their clients should be allowed to arbitrate against the company en masse instead.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Arbitration aside, you only have until April 15, 2024 to submit a claim for your share of the class action settlement. If you want to participate, be sure to submit your claim soon.