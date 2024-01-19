Verizon rolls out more price hikes for older unlimited plans

For the second time in the last six months, Verizon is rewarding loyal customers subscribed to older unlimited plans with a surprise price hike. CNET reports that Verizon is raising the price of its 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, and 5G Start unlimited plans that debuted in 2022 by $4 per month for every line starting on March 1, 2024.

“Starting March 1, Verizon customers on select older Unlimited mobile plans will see a monthly plan increase of $4 per line, effective their next billing cycle,” a Verizon spokesperson told CNET in regards to the upcoming price hikes.

As we said above, this is the second time Verizon has pulled this stunt in less than a year. Last August, the carrier upped the price of its Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, and 5G Start unlimited plans by $3 a month per line.

It’s clear that the point of these moves is to push subscribers to Verizon’s new plans. Last May, the carrier introduced the new myPlan unlimited data plans: Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome. You can add “perks” such as the Disney Bundle, Apple One, Netflix & Max (with ads), or a Walmart+ membership for $10 per month.

Verizon subscribers “can easily move to myPlan and take advantage of the network option that works best for them, plus exclusive savings on the entertainment, shopping and experiences that matter to them, including Disney Plus, Apple One, Netflix, Max, Walmart and many others,” according to the Verizon spokesperson.