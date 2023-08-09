If you’re on one of Verizon’s older unlimited plans, your price might be going up

As Verizon updates and rebrands its unlimited plans every year or two, legacy customers who stick with the old plans get hit with fun surprise price hikes. The latest “Plan Rate Adjustment” is coming for subscribers who are still on Verizon’s Mix and Match plans from 2018. The bizarrely-named Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, and 5G Start plans are all increasing by $3 a month per line starting on August 29, 2023.

Additionally, if you are on Verizon’s Single Basic Phone plan, your subscription is going up $5 a month per line on the same date.

The price increase was uncovered by The Mobile Report before Verizon confirmed the news on its website this week. The support page explains that after the Plan Rate Adjustment takes effect later this month, you might see a partial charge on your next bill. After that, Verizon will continue to charge you $3 every month until you change or cancel your plan.

Depending on your circumstances, you have to decide whether to eat the extra charge or find a new plan (with or without Verizon). Verizon’s latest unlimited rebrand, myPlan, features only two plans: Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus. Both plans are relatively basic on their own, but let you pick and choose which perks you want to pay for.

There’s a chance that moving to myPlan will save you money, in which case upgrading may be a no-brainer. But if your current unlimited plan includes a valuable perk that isn’t available in either of the newest plans, you might not be comfortable giving it up.

Either way, if you have a legacy Verizon unlimited plan, you have a choice to make.

Personally, I dumped the major providers in favor of MVNOs years ago and never looked back. While I don’t receive any valuable perks like Verizon’s discounted streaming subscriptions or T-Mobile Tuesdays, I pay a reasonable price for a single line and don’t have to worry about my price fluctuating and my plan being deprecated every other year.

If you’re wondering why Verizon has to hike the prices of these unlimited plans, the only hint of an explanation on the support page is that the provider is “committed to bringing you the best experience for your Verizon mobile phone service.” But we all know that the real reason is to make more money and push customers to newer plans.