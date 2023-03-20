T-Mobile Tuesdays gets new dining rewards and more this week

One of the many ways T-Mobile has separated itself from the pack is with its T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. As the name suggests, T-Mobile gives away new rewards to subscribers every Tuesday, such as concert deals, a free year of MLB.TV, and savings on gas. T-Mobile says it has handed out over $1.5 billion worth of freebies and discounts since the program launched in 2016, but this week, even more perks and features are coming to T-Mobile Tuesdays.

New perks for T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting tomorrow, T-Mobile is bringing the following perks and features to its rewards program:

T-Mobile Dining Rewards: Get 10% cash back every Tuesday and 5% every other day when you eat at over 30,000 participating restaurants across the country. Just link a credit or debit card to your account and watch your rewards add up in partnership with Rewards Network.

Little Caesars: Get a free Little Caesars® Crazy Combo® with a pizza purchase every week. Save and redeem any day of the week for eight bread sticks with flavors of butter and garlic, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with Crazy Sauce®.

Personalized App: T-Mobile is leveling up the T-Mobile Tuesdays app experience, giving people the option to select their preferred types of offers so they can receive alerts and catch the latest deals on all their faves. You can even select your own avatar and enter your birthday for the chance to get exclusive benefits on your special day. The new app updates are available now, so get in there and start making it yours.

As the carrier notes in a press release, T-Mobile Tuesdays are popular and contribute to the lack of churn that T-Mobile has enjoyed in recent years. T-Mobile’s postpaid phone customer turnover was just 0.88% in 2022, which is the lowest it has ever been. At the same time, T-Mobile picked up 6.8 million customers, which was the best in the industry.