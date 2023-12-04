Streaming services continue to raise prices across the board. Netflix, Apple TV+, and more have all raised prices over the course of the last year — especially when it comes to the ad-free tiers of their services. The adpocalypse is truly upon all of us who thought we might have moved on from cable into a beautiful ad-free future.

However, a hero is swooping in to save us some money in the face of this ad-supported hellscape that we find ourselves back in and that hero is…a telecommunications company? Yep, it’s Verizon of all people. In a press release, the company announced a new bundle that will net you the ad-supported versions of both Netflix and Max for just $10 per month.



For anyone doing the math, the ad-supported version of Netflix currently costs $6.99 per month and the ad-supported tier of Max currently comes in at $9.99 per month. So, this new bundle from Verizon will save customers $7 per month or 40% off compared to subscribing to the services separately.

The company also noted in the press release that it is still offering the version of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+ with no ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN with ads for $10 per month as well. So, for $20 per month, you can net yourself five streaming services — four of which are some of the most popular out there right now.

Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer of the Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement that there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”



This is inherently a great deal, but there is always a catch. This catch is pretty simple and hopefully expected though — you have to be a Verizon customer to get the deal. Specifically, you have to be a MyPlan cellular customer to get the deal.

With myPlan, Verizon customers choose which perks they want to add to their unlimited plans and, at only $10 per month for each perk, enjoy services they love at a great value, like Netflix and Max. We’re offering customers more choice and value than the rigid, competitive plans that force you to pay for things you don’t need.

The company currently offers three levels of the MyPlan service: Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate. The monthly price of each tier differs, of course, depending on how many people are on your plan but, for example, Unlimited Welcome can cost as low as $30 per month if you have four lines on your plan. Do the math for your own situation but the company’s streaming deals have certainly piqued my interest to do some comparison between my current T-Mobile plan and what Verizon is now offering.

The Netflix and Max bundle for Verizon MyPlan customers will officially launch on December 7th. While I’d love to see one come through that offers a bundled discount on the ad-free plans, I don’t think we’re going to get that lucky. The future for the streamers, just like cable before it, seems to be ads. Ads, ads, ads.