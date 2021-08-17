Best Verizon plans in 2021: All the best plans from Big Red

Verizon has long had one of the largest networks in the U.S., but it also has a range of plans on offer. As such, finding the best Verizon plans for your needs can be tricky.

There are a number of things to consider before subscribing to a new phone plan. For example, you’ll want to think about how much data you need. Most carriers these days offer some kind of unlimited data plan, and if you use a lot of data, that might be the best option for you.

You’ll also want to think about any extra perks or features you might want. All three of the major carriers bundle in subscriptions to services like Disney+ and Netflix. When it comes to Verizon plans, you may be able to get Disney+ and Hulu, as well as Apple Music.

It’s also worth taking a look at other carrier plans if you’re open to them. Here’s our run-down on all of AT&T’s plans. Or, without further ado, here are the best Verizon plans.

Verizon Unlimited plans

If you tend to use a lot of data, then it’s worth checking out Verizon’s unlimited plans. The company offers a range of them, and below can be found a run-down.

Start Unlimited

Monthly pricing: $70 for one line, $60 per line for two lines, $45 per line for three lines, $35 per line for four lines, $30 per line for five or more lines

Start Unlimited is Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan, though it’s still not necessarily cheap. The plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data, though you won’t get access to the company’s Ultra Wideband cells. That shouldn’t matter much though — Ultra Wideband networks are scarce, and at this point, relatively unreliable. You won’t get any hotspot data usage on this plan.

Apart from that access, you’ll get a few six-month trial subscriptions. You’ll get six months of Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and Apple Music.

Subscribe to Verizon Start Unlimited

Play More Unlimited

Monthly pricing: $80 for one line, $70 per line for two lines, $55 per line for three lines, $45 per line for four lines, and $40 per line for five or more lines

Next up is the Play More Unlimited plan, which is focused at offering more access to entertainment and streaming services. This plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data, including access to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network. Verizon says your speeds may be throttled after 50GB of data use. You’ll also get 15GB of hotspot use.

There are a few perks to this plan over others. You’ll get a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscription included, for example. You’ll also get 12 months of Discover+, Apple Arcade, and Google Play Pass, and you’ll get six months of Apple Arcade.

Subscribe to Verizon Play More Unlimited

Do More Unlimited

Monthly pricing: $80 for one line, $70 per line for two lines, $55 per line for three lines, $45 per line for four lines, $40 per line for five or more lines

Do More Unlimited is the same price as Play More Unlimited, but focused a little more on productivity features than entertainment. As such, you’ll get different perks. You will still get the same unlimited talk, text, and data, with access to Ultra Wideband. You’ll also still get the same 15GB of hotspot data.

When it comes to perks, this plan offers 600GB of Verizon cloud storage, along with 50% off select connected device plans. You will still get some streaming perks though — you’ll get six months of Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and Apple Music.

Subscribe to Verizon Start Unlimited

Get More Unlimited

Monthly pricing: $90 for one line, $80 per line for two lines, $65 per line for three lines, $55 per line for four lines, $50 per line for five lines or more

Get More Unlimited offers the best of everything — at a price. If you can’t decide between Play More and Do More, then this is the plan for you. You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data, along with double the hotspot data — at 30GB.

Then, you’ll get the perks in both the previous plans. In other words, you’ll get a full subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, along with a full Apple Music subscription. And, you’ll get 12 months of Discovery+, Apple Arcade, and Google Play Pass. Then there’s the 600GB of Verizon cloud storage, and 50% off select connected device plans

Subscribe to Verizon Do More Unlimited

Just Kids

Monthly pricing: $50 per line for two lines or more, $40 per line for three lines or more, $35 per line for four lines, $25 per line for five lines or more

Verizon’s Just Kids plan is targeted at parents who want to connect their kids while still retaining parental controls and limited access. Note, you can’t get one line of Just Kids and that’s it — Just Kids requires being connected to another Verizon Unlimited plan.

Generally, the plan is pretty basic. Kids will get unlimited talk and text to up to 20 pre-defined contacts. They’ll also get unlimited data at 5Mbps.

Frankly, considering the limitations, the price of this plan is pretty steep — though it may make sense for parents who are already on Verizon.

Subscribe to Verizon Just Kids

Verizon prepaid plans

Not everyone wants a postpaid plan — and if you prefer to go prepaid, Verizon has some other plans worth considering. Here’s a rundown of those plans. Note, pricing is a little confusing, but basically, if you pay for multiple months up front, you’ll get a discount. Also, the pricing below assumes you have Auto Pay set up, which gives you a $5 per month discount starting on the second month.

5GB

Pricing: $40 per month for 1 month, $35 per month for 2-3 months, $30 per month for 4-9 months, $25 per month for 10+ months

Verizon’s cheapest prepaid plan is the 5GB plan, which gives you unlimited talk and text, with 5GB of data per month. That data can be used as part of a hotspot, and does give you access to Verizon’s 5G network, though you won’t get Ultra Wideband access.

Subscribe to Verizon 5GB prepaid plan

15GB

Pricing: $50 for one month, $45 per month for 2-3 months, $40 per month for 4-9 months, $35 per month for 10+ months

This plan is essentially the same as the 5GB plan, but offers 15GB of data instead of 5GB. It also includes unlimited talk to Canada and Mexico. You still won’t get Ultra Wideband usage on this plan.

Subscribe to Verizon 15GB prepaid plan

Unlimited

Pricing: $65 for one month, $60 per month for 2-3 months, $55 per month for 4-9 months, $50 per month for 10+ months

Next up is the first Verizon unlimited prepaid plan. This plan does away with data limits, and gives you unlimited data, without Ultra Wideband. Unfortunately, you won’t get hotspot usage on this plan — so if you need a hotspot, you’ll need to upgrade.

Subscribe to Verizon Unlimited prepaid plan

Unlimited Plus

Pricing: $75 for one month, $70 per month for 2-3 months, $65 per month for 4-9 months, $60 per month for 10+ months

Last but not least is the Verizon Unlimited Plus plan, which not only offers unlimited data, but bundles in access to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network, and offers hotspot usage. You’ll get up to 10GB of high-speed hotspot usage, after which your speeds will be throttled to 600Kbps.

Subscribe to Verizon Unlimited Plus prepaid plan

Verizon Connected devices plans

On top of your standard plan, you may want to add a device like an Apple Watch or tablet to your plan, which will allow you to share your plan’s data, get calls on your cellular Apple Watch, and so on.

Tablets

Tablet plans can get a little expensive. There are two tablet Unlimited Plans on offer: Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus.

Unlimited gives you unlimited data, but throttles your speeds after 15GB of usage. You’ll also be able to use your tablet as a hotspot for 15GB on 5G or 4G LTE, after which your speeds will be throttled. And, streaming resolution will be limited to 720p.

Unlimited Plus gives you 30GB of so-called “premium data” before you get throttled. And, you’ll be able to use your device as a hotspot for 30GB before you get throttled. Streaming resolution is the same on Unlimited Plus.

Smartwatches

Smartwatch plans are pretty simple. On Verizon, you can add a cellular watch for $10 per line per month. Smartwatch plans offer 15GB of “premium data” before you get throttled, though it’s hard to imagine how you would run into 15GB of hotspot data usage.

Connected cars

Looking to connect your car? If you have a compatible car, you can do so. Verizon offers two connected car plans. One of them is simply called “Unlimited,” and lets you access data with your car for things like mapping, music-streaming and so on. You’ll get 15GB of “premium” data before being throttled in speeds. This plan cost s $10 per line per month.

The other is called “Unlimited + In-Vehicle Wi-Fi.” This plan adds the ability to use a hotspot in your car, which can come in handy. You’ll get 15GB of “premium data” and 15GB of hotspot usage before being throttled. This plan costs $20 per line per month.

Subscribe to a Verizon connected device plan