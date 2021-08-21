Best T-Mobile plans in 2021: All of the Un-Carrier’s best plans

A few years ago, T-Mobile was a distant third in the list of U.S. carriers. But after combining forces with Sprint and launching the first nationwide 5G network, it’s much more competitive with the likes of Verizon and AT&T. But it also offers a range of plans, and it can be hard to find the best T-Mobile plans for you and your family.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to keep in mind before you subscribe to a new carrier plan. For starters, you’ll want to think about how much data you need. All major carriers these days offer unlimited data plans, but you don’t have to subscribe to an unlimited data plan if you don’t want to. You’ll also want to consider how many lines you need, and if you want to add lines for things like a wearable.

If you’re not set on T-Mobile, it’s worth also looking at the best AT&T plans and the best Verizon plans.

Without further ado, here are the best T-Mobile plans in 2021.

T-Mobile unlimited plans

Like other major carriers, T-Mobile offers a number of unlimited data plans across a few different price points. They offer their own perks and advantages, too, and T-Mobile offers discounts on them for those over 55. Here’s a look at each of them.

Essentials

Monthly pricing: $60 for one line, $45 per line for two lines, $30 per line for three lines, $27 per line for four lines, $24 per line for five lines

Essentials is T-Mobile’s cheapest unlimited data plan. On this plan, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data, however it’s important to note that after 50GB of data, T-Mobile may throttle your speeds. Video streaming is limited to standard definition. You can use this plan as a hotspot, but you’re limited to 3G speeds.

The plan is eligible for what the company calls “T-Mobile Tuesdays,” which offer discounts and offers every Tuesday. And, you’ll get intenational texting, unlimited talk, text, and data at 2G speeds in Canada and Mexico, and more.

On Essentials, you can add a tablet to your plan for $15 per line, and a wearable for $10 per line.

Magenta

Monthly pricing: $70 for one line, $60 per line for two lines, $40 per line for three lines, $35 per line for four lines, $32 per line for five lines

Next up is T-Mobile Magenta, which is really where perks kick into T-Mobile’s plans. On this plan, you’ll get double the so-called “Premium Data,” at 100GB. You’ll also get a free Netflix Basic subscription if you have two or more lines. And, you can use this plan to power a hotspot. You’ll get 5GB of high-speed hotspot usage, and then unlimited usage at 3G speeds. Like Essentials, video-streaming is limited to standard definition.

There are other perks to this plan too. You’ll get unlimited data in over 120 countries, however you’ll be limited to 2G speeds. And, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data, with 5GB of LTE speeds, and then throttled down to 2G speeds. Last but not least, you’ll get unlimited texting on Gogo in-flight internet, and 1 hour of Wi-Fi.

Adding a tablet on this plan costs $20 per month, while a wearable costs $10 per line. Prices on this plan include taxes.

Magenta Max

Monthly pricing: $85 for one line, $70 per line for two lines, $47 per line for three lines, $43 per line for four lines, $40 per line for five lines

T-Mobile’s best plan is Magenta Max. According to T-Mobile, this plan offers true unlimited data. That means that the company won’t throttle your speeds based on your usage. Not only that, but you’ll also get 40GB of hotspot data, after which you’ll be able to use your hotspot on 3G speeds.

The Netflix subscription on this plan is better too. The plan boasts a Netflix Basic subscription for those with one line. If you have more than one line, however, you’ll get a Netflix Standard subscription. You can stream at up to a 4K resolution, though your phone probably doesn’t have a 4K display.

There are other perks too. You’ll get international talk text, and data on 2x 2G speeds. In Canada and Mexico, you’ll get 5GB of 4G LTE data, then unlimited 2G speeds. And, you’ll get unlimited texting and Wi-Fi on Gogo in-flight internet.

To add a tablet to this plan, you’ll pay $20 per line, and to add a wearable, you’ll pay $10 per line.

T-Mobile prepaid plans

T-Mobile offers a number of prepaid plans too, in case you prefer not to subscribe to a postpaid plan. Here’s a look T-Mobile’s prepaid plans.

Simply Prepaid

If you still want a decent amount of data on your prepaid plan, then the Simply Prepaid plan is worth considering. There are three options on Simply Prepaid. Note, you will not get 5G on Simply Prepaid.

For starters, there’s the 10GB option, which gives you unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of data, on 4G LTE speeds. You can use that data as you see fit — including for a mobile hotspot, if you so choose. Music-streaming will not count against that data. This plan costs $40 per month for one line, $70 for two lines, $100 for three lines, $130 for four lines, and $160 for five lines.

Next up is the Unlimited plan, which offers unlimited data, including unlimited hotspot usage on 3G speeds. The plan costs $50 per month for one line, $80 per month for two lines, $110 per month for three lines, $140 per month for four lines, or $170 for five lines.

Last but not least is Unlimited Plus, which ups hotspot usage to 10GB on LTE speeds, then unlimited data on 3G speeds. On this plan, you’ll pay $60 per month for one line, $90 for two lines, $120 for three lines, $150 for four lines, or $180 per month for five lines.

T-Mobile Connect

T-Mobile Connect is built for those who don’t need much data, but still want to be able to use a modern smartphone every now and then. There are two forms of T-Mobile Connect plan — a 2.5GB plan, and a 5.5GB plan. Note, these plans could vary a little depending on your location.

On T-Mobile Connect, you’ll get unlimited talk and text, and 2.5GB of data for $15, or 5.5GB for $25 per month.

