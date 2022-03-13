10 deals you need to see on Sunday: $20 Echo Auto, $4 smart plugs, $189 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon deals are completely off the charts on Sunday, March 13, 2022. From $4 smart plugs with Alexa and Google to a massive sale on GE smart lighting products, you’ll save a ton of cash on popular best-sellers. Plus, Amazon’s #1 best-selling waterproof Bluetooth speaker is on sale for only $25.99!
We dug through all the deals we could find today and came up with 10 of our favorites. You’ll find them all down below, along with some bonus deals you’ll love. Also, you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
Esicoo Smart Plugs with Alexa & Google (4-Pack)
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: GE smart bulbs & smart lighting products are up to 30% off with prices starting at $11, Sunday only!
- Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.03 each when you buy a 4-pack — this deal will definitely sell out
- Also, #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are down to $5.99 each for the first time ever
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $25.99 today
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling black KN95 masks with 12,000+ 5-star reviews are down to just $0.42 each, the lowest price ever
- Also of note, Siemens’ CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 home test kits are on sale for $7.50 per test
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to just $189.99 instead of $249
- Additionally, AirPods 2 are on sale for $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a $70 discount if you hurry
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for under $17 each!
- Also, get a set of super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 88,000 5-star reviews for just $22 thanks to a 50% coupon
- Incredibly, you can get awesome Sony wired noise cancelling headphones for just $38
- Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones have deep discounts at Amazon, too
- Amazon’s Echo Auto adds hands-free Alexa to any car — today, it’s down to $19.99 instead of $50
- Amazon’s beloved Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29.99, the best price of 2022 so far!
- Also, the Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $19.99
- Want a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot for hands-free Alexa? The Fire TV Cube is down to $69.99 instead of $120
- There are SO MANY more Fire TV deals available today — see them all right here
- Some say Amazon’s Echo Buds are just as good as AirPods Pro — right now, they’re down to $84.99
- Echo Buds with wireless charging are also on sale for $104.99 instead of $140
Check out all of these great daily deals down below.
