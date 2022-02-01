How to cast Harry Potter spells with Siri on your iPhone

Siri never turned out to be quite the indispensable tool that Apple once made it out to be. That’s not to say that the virtual assistant isn’t useful, but not many iPhone users would tell you that they couldn’t live without Siri. That said, you Harry Potter fans now have a reason to make Siri a part of your daily routines. It turns out that Apple implemented a series of voice commands using spells from the popular series. As long as you have the “Hey Siri” feature activated on your phone, you can start casting spells today.

How to cast Harry Potter spells with Siri

First, you need to make sure that you have “Hey Siri” turned on. Head to Settings > Siri & Search and make sure the toggle for Listen for “Hey Siri” is green. You could also enable Allow Siri When Locked to cast some of the spells from your lock screen.

With that out of the way, you can now start casting Harry Potter spells on your iPhone. Apple only included three spells, but as Gadget Hacks notes, you can use the Shortcuts app to make your own. For starters, here are the three built-in spells:

Hey Siri, Lumos : Lumos is the wand-lighting charm from the Harry Potter books and movies. This voice command will turn on your phone’s rear flashlight.

: Lumos is the wand-lighting charm from the Harry Potter books and movies. This voice command will turn on your phone’s rear flashlight. Hey Siri, Nox : Nox is the wand-extinguishing charm. This command turns your flashlight back off.

: Nox is the wand-extinguishing charm. This command turns your flashlight back off. Hey Siri, Accio: Accio is the summoning charm. Use this voice command to open any app on your phone. For example, saying “Hey Siri, Accio WhatsApp” will open WhatsApp.

How to make your own custom spells

But the fun doesn’t end there. Gadget Hacks has also provided instructions to help you set up your own custom spells. To get started, head to the Shortcuts app on your device and tap the plus symbol near the top of the screen. You can then follow the directions below to set up each spell on your phone:

Hey Siri, Silencio : Silencio is the silencing charm. In order to set it up, add the “Set Focus” action, and set it to turn “On” the “Do Not Disturb” mode until “Turned Off.” This will let you quickly turn on Do Not Disturb.

: Silencio is the silencing charm. In order to set it up, add the “Set Focus” action, and set it to turn “On” the “Do Not Disturb” mode until “Turned Off.” This will let you quickly turn on Do Not Disturb. Hey Siri, Sonorus : Sonorus is the amplifying charm. In order to set it up, add the “Set Volume” action and set it to “100%.” This will let you immediately increase the volume to 100%.

: Sonorus is the amplifying charm. In order to set it up, add the “Set Volume” action and set it to “100%.” This will let you immediately increase the volume to 100%. Hey Siri, Homenum Revelio : Homenum Revelio is the human-presence-revealing spell. In order to set it up, add the “Open URLs” action and set the URL to “findmyfriends://” or “fmf1://“. This will let you open Find My Friends to see where you close contacts are located.

: Homenum Revelio is the human-presence-revealing spell. In order to set it up, add the “Open URLs” action and set the URL to “findmyfriends://” or “fmf1://“. This will let you open Find My Friends to see where you close contacts are located. Hey Siri, Point Me: Point Me is the four-point spell. In order to set it up, add the “Open App” action and choose the “Compass” app. This one isn’t too exciting — it just opens the compass.

These are just a few of the most clever spells that the site came up with. You can use the Shortcuts app to make even more if you want your phone to be filled with spells.