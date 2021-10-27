How to add your COVID vaccine card to Apple Wallet on your iPhone

When Apple released iOS 15 back in September, it was still missing a few key features. Many of those features made their debut in iOS 15.1, which finally rolled out on Monday. The most notable addition was SharePlay, which allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners to watch movies, listen to music, and use apps together while on FaceTime calls. But that’s not all that the update added. iOS 15.1 also allows iPhone users to store a COVID-19 vaccine card in Apple’s Wallet app.

Adding verifiable health records in the Health app was one of the most notable features of iOS 15. Apple wanted to make it easier for users to share health data with health care providers and family members. Apple also noted that the ability to scan COVID-19 immunizations would be available in a future update. That update has arrived in the form of iOS 15.1.

How to add a COVID vaccine card to Apple Wallet

The process of adding a COVID-19 vaccine card to the Wallet app is relatively simple. If you received a QR code from the vaccine provider, you can scan it by opening up the Camera app, selecting the rear-facing camera, and holding the lens up to the code. Once your device recognizes the QR code, you can tap the Health app notification that appears. Finally, tap Add to Wallet & Health to add the record of your vaccination to the Health app and Wallet app.

Alternatively, if your vaccine provider sent you a downloadable file, you can tap the download link on your iPhone and then tap Add to Wallet & Health to add the record to the Health app and Wallet app. Finally, if your vaccination record is already stored in the Health app, just open the app, tap Summary, and then under Vaccination Record tap Add to Wallet.

As Apple notes on its support page, you can look at and present your vaccine card at any time once you have added it to the Wallet app. The front of the card features your name, vaccine type, dates of each dose, issuer, and a QR code. The details will not be visible until you unlock the device with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Also, you can’t share your vaccine card with anyone.

Depending on where you live, you might need to present your COVID-19 vaccine card to enter certain establishments. There are plenty of ways to store that information, but if you own an iPhone, this might be the easiest. At the very least, it’s better than carrying a physical card around.