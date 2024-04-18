Here’s everywhere AirPlay in hotel rooms is available to iPhone users

AirPlay in hotel rooms is one of the top iPhone features that was announced with iOS 17. While this function was released with iOS 17.3, it didn’t actually start working until now.

In a press release, Apple announced that guests staying at select properties from IHG Hotels & Resorts can use AirPlay to privately and securely stream their favorite shows and movies on Apple TV+ and other popular streaming services, listen to personal playlists on Apple Music or other platforms, view vacation photos, practice a presentation, play fun games on Apple Arcade, or get a workout or meditation in with Apple Fitness+ on the big screen in their guest rooms.

With that partnership, AirPlay in hotel rooms works in three different countries in over 60 IHG properties, including Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

The full list of compatible hotels is available here.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple says users can automatically connect to the compatible LG hotel TV in their guest room and the hotel’s Wi-Fi network by scanning a unique QR code on the screen.

Once they connect, guests can share almost anything directly from their iPhone or iPad on the big screen in their hotel room. Guests can also pair multiple devices to the TV, so friends and loved ones traveling together can also enjoy.

AirPlay in hotel rooms offers unique QR codes to ensure content is available only to the user — meaning anything guests share to the hotel TV stays personal and private. When they check out, their connection to the TV is erased, so future guests and hotel staff can’t access the user’s activity.

Last June, when Apple previewed this function, BGR‘s Joe Wituschek wrote how this change would benefit his next hotel stay – and he can now start booking trips with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

AirPlay in hotels requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 or later or iPad (6th generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, or 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation or later) running iPadOS 17.3 or later.