iPadOS 17.3 now available with Apple Music changes, AirPlay in hotel, more

After a packed iPadOS 17.2, Apple is releasing iPadOS 17.3 to iPad users. This update brings some of the same iOS 17.3 functions, although it’s unclear if Apple is ever planning to bring the Journal app to its tablets.

That said, here are the main iPadOS 17.3 features available now:

Lock Screen: New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture to celebrate Black History Month.

Apple Music: Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and add, reorder, and remove songs. In addition, you can add emoji reactions to any track in a collaborative playlist. BGR helps you create a collaborative Apple Music playlist.

AirPlay in hotel: AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels.

AppleCare: AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID.

With iPadOS 17.2, Apple added the following changes:

Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data using your voice (iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later).

(iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later). Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites.

lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites. Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations.

can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations. A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen or Lock Screen.

lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen or Lock Screen. New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages .

. Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity.

With iPadOS 17.3 now available, Apple should start beta testing iPadOS 17.4 soon. You can also download iOS 17.3, macOS 14.3, watchOS 10.3, and tvOS 17.3.