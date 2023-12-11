After over a month of beta testing, iPadOS 17.2 is now available to iPad users. This update brings several features people were looking for, including Enhanced AutoFill, which identifies fields in PDFs and other forms, enabling you to add names and addresses from your contacts.

Interestingly, the Journal app, available with iOS 17.2, is still nowhere near being launched on the iPad. That said, this update also brings important changes to Messages and Weather apps, such as:

Catch-up arrow l ets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top right corner

ets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top right corner Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

Memoji updates include the ability to adjust the body shape of any Memoji

Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend

provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours Interactive moon calendar lets you easily visualize the phase of the moon on any day for the next month

Some important improvements are available in iPadOS 17.2, including changes to Apple Music, Siri, widgets, and more:

Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data using your voice (iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later)

(iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later) Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen or Lock Screen

lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen or Lock Screen New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages

Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity

With iPadOS 17.2 now available, Apple should start beta testing iPadOS 17.3 soon. BGR will let you know everything new about this future update as we learn more about it.