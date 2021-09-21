Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch date might have leaked again

The iPhone 13 is the biggest product launch of September, and Apple is already enjoying significant success. The initial batch of iPhone 13 units is sold out ahead of Friday’s launch, proving the massive interest around Apple’s iPhone continues to be strong. The iPhone has been the best-selling smartphone throughout the pandemic so far. No Android device could compete against iPhone 11 sales last year. Then the iPhone 12 displaced its predecessor at the top of the charts. The iPhone 13 will likely repeat as the top smartphone soon, but that won’t stop Apple’s rivals from trying to compete. And it so happens that Google is on the verge of releasing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which appear to be the most exciting Pixel phones to date.

Google is already running a massive Pixel marketing campaign right now. The company is trying to remind buyers that the iPhone 13 isn’t the only new device in town. One of Google’s marketing initiatives might have confirmed the launch window for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google’s big marketing push

The software giant announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in early August, confirming many of the previous months’ leaks. We were told that the product names were correct and that Google would return to making true flagships in different sizes. Google also confirmed the rumors about its custom smartphone processor, giving it an actual name. The Tensor chip will power both Pixel 6 phones, which will look just like the renders said they would. Google also revealed the complete designs and some specs details, teasing a major camera upgrade.

I never thought I’d be able to walk around NYC and see my photos being put up on buildings. Again, thank you so much to @Google for allowing me to shoot your Pixel 6 campaign. This has been such a special experience and I’ll never, ever forget it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bc35u0ujuw — David Urbanke (@davidurbanke) September 18, 2021

Google has been ramping up its marketing messaging in recent weeks in anticipation of the iPhone 13 release. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro clips and images Google posted on social media teased a fall launch date. They even offered a potential launch date, October 19th, which coincided with other leaks.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch date leaks again

We already analyzed the recent Pixel campaign that included the October 19th date. A previous report from a well-known insider claimed that Google would start preorders on October 19th. The phone would hit stores on October 28th, the same report said.

Google is yet to announce a launch event for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But some of its partners seem to confirm that October 19th date might be important in the grand scheme of Pixel things.

Redditors discovered that Australian carrier Telstra is already running a Pixel 6 promo. The mobile operator tells customers that they can register until October 19th their interest in the Pixel 6. If they do, they get a chance to win a Marvel Stadium sports experience.

Telstra doesn’t offer any other details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but that date certainly sticks out. Pixel fans familiar with the recent Pixel 6 developments are probably aware that’s the rumored preorder date for the two handsets. If the Pixel 6 series goes on preorder on October 19th, we might see Google unveil the phones on the same day or a few days before that.

Separately, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones have been spotted at the FCC recently. That’s another hint that the launch event is imminent.