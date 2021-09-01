Google’s Pixel 6 release date might have leaked

A wild Pixel 6 rumor said a few days ago that Google might do something completely unexpected this year when it comes to the Pixel 6 launch. The rumor claimed that Google would unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right before the iPhone 13 press conference. This suggested we might get an earlier Pixel 6 release date than the usual October timeframe. A new leak says that the previous Pixel 6 event date can’t be accurate. That’s because the Pixel 6 series will hit stores in late October.

We explained earlier this week that Google would probably not unveil a brand new Pixel handset so close to Apple’s iPhone launch event. But the stunt is possible during the pandemic, as all these press conferences are virtual. Having the Pixel 6 compete against the iPhone 13 for attention would be a bold stunt from Google. The company would be signaling that it has reached a new phase, and that it actually wants to turn the Pixel into the iPhone alternative it could be.

The new Pixel 6 release date leak

It’s Jon Prosser’s Front Page Tech out with the new Pixel 6 report that actually gives us preorder and release dates for the handset.

The prominent leaker usually delivers Apple and iPhone leaks. He says he has checked with sources whether the rumored September 13th Pixel 6 launch event date is accurate, and he has answers.

That September 13th date seems to be bogus at this point. Those sources said that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro preorders will start on Tuesday, October 19th. The launch will be Thursday, October 28th. Prosser makes it clear that the latter is the Pixel 6 release date. That’s when the phone will reach consumers who preorder it and hit retail stores.

If Prosser’s information is accurate, then Google’s Made by Google hardware event might be set for sometime in mid-October, just before Pixel 6 preorders start.

iPhone 13 release date expectations

As with any other leaks, there’s no way to tell whether this Pixel 6 release date information is accurate. But Prosser has a great track record reporting iPhone and Pixel leaks.

Since Prosser doesn’t have a date for the Pixel 6 announcement event, we can’t rule out the craziest of scenarios. Google could unveil the Pixel 6 before Apple announces the iPhone 13. And then it could start preorders a month later, with the device hitting stores only on October 28th. It wouldn’t make much sense to delay preorders that much after an announcement event.

As for the iPhone 13 event, Apple might soon announce the event date. Recent reports, including Prosser, have claimed that Apple will host the virtual keynote on September 14th. Preorders will start on September 17th, with the phones hitting stores on September 24th. If these dates are accurate, the keynote invitation might land as soon as next week.