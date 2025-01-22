Why you might want a Pixel phone instead of Samsung’s new Galaxy S25

Samsung is getting ready to announce its new Galaxy S25 lineup on Wednesday, but we already know everything to expect. Long story short, we’re looking at pretty minor upgrades with iterative design changes and some new AI features. There will also be a new Slim model, but it’s not expected to be released anytime soon. In other words, Android fans aren’t likely to be too impressed this time around.

If you aren’t blown away by Samsung’s new lineup but you’re in need of an upgrade, I have a suggestion for you. Instead of going with a Galaxy S25, today is the perfect day to pick up a Pixel phone from Google. Every single model in the company’s Pixel phone lineup is discounted right now, with prices starting at just $399 for the Pixel 8a. You can also snag a Pixel 9 on sale for only $649 ($150 off), a Pixel 9 Pro for $849 ($150 off), or a Pixel 9 Pro XL flagship phone for $949 ($150 off).

The last time Google’s Pixel 9 Pro was on sale, the price dropped to $900. At the time, I was very impressed, and I urged BGR readers to take advantage. Now, at just $849, you’d have to be crazy to pass up this deal if you’re currently in the market for a new flagship phone with AI.

All you need to do is read our Pixel 9 Pro review to see why this phone is such an incredible value.

Starting with the large 120Hz display, the Pixel 9 Pro costs so much less than rival flagship phones with similar display sizes. And while it’s on sale for $949, the same can be said of the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. Let’s compare it to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which costs a minimum of $1,300.

Google Pixel 9 Pro series also has what is arguably the best camera among those three flagship smartphones. You get a 50 MP wide-angle camera, a 48 MP ultrawide camera, and a 48 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Plus, you get all of the amazing software features that Google offers, including Night Sight and Magic Eraser. Best of all, you get Google Gemini AI features that no other phone offers.

Here are just a few of the awesome Pixel 9 Pro AI features that are powered by Gemini:

Summarize in Recorder (get text summaries of audio you record)

Smart reply in Gboard

Circle to Search (I’m obsessed with this one — circle anything on your screen and search it instantly)

AI-powered photo enhancement

Magic Editor (easily remove unwanted objects from your photos)

Audio Magic Eraser (easily remove unwanted sounds in videos)

AI-powered spam call blocking

Automatic blur correction in photos

AI-powered article summarizer

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Apple and Samsung have done their best to copy some of those Google Gemini features, but Pixel phones still outshine rivals.

I could go on and on, but you can find all those details and more in the extensive review that I mentioned earlier. The bottom line is that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are the best smartphones on the planet in this price range, especially while they’re on sale starting at $849.

They’re also factory unlocked, so you can use them with any carrier — and you don’t have to sign a 36-month contract.

There are also other Pixel phone deals for people who want to spend less money and are willing to forgo some flagship features. The Pixel 9 is on sale for only $649, or you can get the entry-level Pixel 8a starting at just $399.

Last but certainly not least, we have Google’s flagship foldable.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a mouthful, and it’s also the best folding phone that Google has ever made. The design is so much better than the previous-generation model. This flagship phone-and-tablet combo device retails for $1,799, but you can snag one for $1,499 right now while it’s discounted.