Google Pixel 6a benchmark leak confirms rumored specs

We’ve been getting teases about the Google Pixel 6a for a while now. First, there were renders of the Pixel 6a’s design, which leaked last year. Later we got a good look at the specs, which promised that Google’s Tensor chip would make an appearance in the budget phone. Now, a set of Pixel 6a benchmark leaks seem to confirm that.

Pixel 6a benchmark leak confirms previous spec leaks

Image source: Geekbench

A Geekbench listing for the Google Pixel 6a has surfaced on the benchmarking website. The upcoming device is Google’s budget variant for the Pixel 6 series. While we had a look at the specs in a leak last year, we have yet to receive any final confirmation that Google’s in-house chip, Tensor, would appear in the cheaper phone.

Based on what we’re seeing in this Pixel 6a benchmark leak, though, Tensor appears to play a key role in the upcoming smartphone. The listing appeared earlier this week and shows a single-core score of 1050. The multi-core score is rated at 2833. These scores are very similar to those seen for the Pixel 6, which scored 1052 and 2961 in single-core and multi-core respectively.

Furthermore, the Pixel 6a benchmark leak lists the exact same Processor name and frequencies as that featured in the more expensive Pixel 6 phones. This has led many to believe that Google isn’t pulling any punches and will include Tensor in the handset. Of course, the punches could be pulled elsewhere. In the previous Pixel 6a spec leak, we saw some cuts to the camera and other hardware changes like the removal of the headphone jack.

The Pixel 6a could release soon

Google has yet to reveal any kind of release window for the Pixel 6a. However, we did hear rumors that the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch would release in May sometime. Considering we’re already in March, this release date could work. Or we could see Google drop the budget-friendly Pixel even sooner. Unfortunately, there’s no real timetable for when the Pixel 6a will release.

Seeing this Pixel 6a benchmark leak is good news, though. It confirms that Tensor will be a part of the upcoming phone’s internal hardware. As such, it should deliver similar performance to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which we regarded highly in our reviews of each product. Unfortunately, until Google gives us a solid release date, all we can do is sit and wait.