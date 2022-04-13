Google launches its Switch to Android app on iPhone

More than half a decade ago, Apple released the Move to iOS app on the Google Play store. As the name suggests, the goal of the app is to simplify the process of moving from Android to iPhone. Now, more than six years later, Google has finally launched a competing app. As of this week, Switch to Android is now available on the App Store.

Switch to Android app hits the iOS App Store

As noted by TechCrunch, Google released the Switch to Android app on Monday without any warning or fanfare. Reports about the development of the app have been circulating since last year, but the app is now freely available on the App Store.

Here’s the full description of Google’s Switch to Android app from the App Store:

The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types – photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables. The app also walks you through other important steps to setting up your device, like turning off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family. The app will ask you for a series of permissions so that your iPhone’s data can be moved to your Android device.

This app is very easy to use. Just scan a QR code on your Android device and follow the steps. One of the most common mistakes that users make when switching from iPhone to Android is forgetting to turn off iMessage. It’s a headache to deal with, and that alone should make this app a worthwhile download for anyone making the switch.

Google has yet to formally announce the Switch to Android app. There’s no mention of it on the Switch to Android website, and you can’t actually find it on the App Store unless you click a direct link (which we’ve included above). Nevertheless, the app does appear to be working as intended, so we should hear more from Google soon.

Other ways to transfer data

In a recent YouTube video, Google demonstrated several ways that one could transfer data from an iPhone to their new Android phone. You can watch the video below, but you might be better off just using the iOS app and following the instructions:

Also, as noted above, Google has a dedicated Switch to Android site. Once again, it’s a relatively simple process, but not quite as simple as using the app.

More Android coverage: For more Android news, check out our Android 12 guide.