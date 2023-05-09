Google I/O 2023 livestream: How to watch and what to expect

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The latest edition of Google’s annual developer conference is finally upon us. Google I/O 2023 kicks off on Wednesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET with a keynote address that should last two hours. The keynote will once again take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, in front of a live crowd of employees, partners, and journalists.

Watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote live

If you want to watch along live, click play on the YouTube video embedded below. You could also watch on the Google I/O website, and there will be a separate stream on YouTube with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. After the address, Google will stream its developer keynote, featuring updates on its developer products, solutions, and technology.

What to expect: Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and more

If there was any doubt Google would debut its first foldable smartphone at Google I/O this year, the company dispelled it by confirming the existence of the foldable in a video on May 4th. The Pixel Fold will feature a brochure design with a seamless main display, a sizable cover display, and five cameras in all (including the iconic camera bar).

Recent rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold will come in obsidian and chalk colorways and could start at either $1,699 or $1,799 for the 256GB model.

Google will also debut a new tablet at the keynote address on Wednesday. Leaks have revealed that the Pixel Tablet will feature an 11-inch display, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, 8GB of RAM, two 8-megapixel cameras, and up to 256GB of storage. Google previously confirmed that the tablet will ship with a charging dock and speaker as well.

We also expect to see the Pixel 7a, which has leaked extensively already. Unsurprisingly, the new budget phone looks very similar to the Pixel 7, with a 6.1-inch display, a USB-C charging port, and a physical SIM tray. Google did finally do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, though, which was present on the Pixel 6a last year.

Beyond the new hardware, we also expect to hear more about Android 14 as well as Google’s plans for Bard and its PaLM large language model. And there’s also a chance that we could get an early look at the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.