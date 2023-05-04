Google just revealed the Pixel Fold

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google will announce the Pixel Fold on May 10th at its Google I/O developer conference, but given that the device has already leaked extensively, there isn’t much left to reveal. That might explain why Google chose to showcase the unannounced foldable phone in a tweet Thursday rather than pretend we don’t already know exactly what it looks like.

Google confirms all the Pixel Fold leaks

“May The Fold Be With You,” Google tweeted on May 4th, aka Star Wars Day. The tweet also includes a short video that shows off the Pixel Fold from virtually every angle. The tweet even includes the hashtag #PixelFold, in case there was any doubt about the name:

Google also launched the Pixel Fold product page on its online store, but it’s still fairly empty.

Unsurprisingly, the real Pixel Fold looks identical to the leaked model we saw in Front Page Tech’s video a few weeks ago. The back of the phone features a camera bar similar to that of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, the cover display is about as large as the main display of a base Pixel model, and the inner display is massive without any visible seams. And yes, those bezels are rather noticeable, but this is still an impressive-looking foldable flagship phone.

Previous leaks have revealed that the 256GB Pixel Fold will be priced at $1,799 and come in obsidian and chalk colorways, while the 512GB Pixel Fold will cost $1,919 and only comes in obsidian. The foldable will feature a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display, both of which will reportedly support 120Hz refresh rates.

As for the cameras, there are a bunch, and these are the rumored specifications:

Main camera : 48MP quad PD with OIS and CLAF, 0.8µm pixel width, f/1.7 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/2-inch image sensor size, 30FPS 4K video recording, 60FPS 1080p video recording

: 48MP quad PD with OIS and CLAF, 0.8µm pixel width, f/1.7 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/2-inch image sensor size, 30FPS 4K video recording, 60FPS 1080p video recording Ultrawide camera : 10.8MP, 1.25µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 121.1° FOV, lens correction

: 10.8MP, 1.25µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 121.1° FOV, lens correction Telephoto camera : 10.8MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/3.05 aperture, 21.9° FOV, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom

: 10.8MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/3.05 aperture, 21.9° FOV, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom Front camera : 9.5MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 84° FOV, fixed focus

: 9.5MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 84° FOV, fixed focus Inner camera: 8MP, 1.12µm pixel width, f/2.0 aperture, 84° FOV, fixed focus

If you want to see the Pixel Fold in action for the first time, tune in to Google’s keynote at Google I/O at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10th.