This video leak reveals everything there is to know about Google’s Pixel Fold

If you can’t wait until Google I/O to learn everything there is to know about the Pixel Fold, we have got some good news for you. On Friday, Jon Prosser shared every detail about Google’s first foldable phone in a new episode of Front Page Tech. The video spoils everything from the specs and the price to the color options and the release date of the Pixel Fold.

According to Prosser, Google plans to officially tease the Pixel Fold for the first time on April 26, although that might change now that the cat’s fully out of the bag. After teasing the phone next week, Google will formally announce the Pixel Fold on May 10 at Google I/O. Google will simultaneously open preorders for the phone, but only on the Google Store. Carrier preorders will then go live on May 30, and Google will start shipping the phone on June 27.

Prosser says that there will be two models at launch. The first is a 256GB Pixel Fold available in obsidian and chalk colorways for $1,799. The other model is only available in obsidian, but it bumps the storage up to 512GB and costs $1,919.

Displays, cameras, features, and more

As for the specifications, Prosser says the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED front display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and 408ppi, as well as a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with a 6:5 aspect ratio and 380ppi. Both displays will support 120Hz refresh rates as well.

Prosser has heard the Pixel Fold will have “beyond 24-hour battery life” and will last up to 72 hours with an extreme battery saver. Other specs include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM on both of the models, Google’s Tensor G2 processor, and the Titan M2 coprocessor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the multitude of cameras on the Pixel Fold:

Main camera : 48MP quad PD with OIS and CLAF, 0.8µm pixel width, f/1.7 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/2-inch image sensor size, 30FPS 4K video recording, 60FPS 1080p video recording

: 48MP quad PD with OIS and CLAF, 0.8µm pixel width, f/1.7 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/2-inch image sensor size, 30FPS 4K video recording, 60FPS 1080p video recording Ultrawide camera : 10.8MP, 1.25µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 121.1° FOV, lens correction

: 10.8MP, 1.25µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 121.1° FOV, lens correction Telephoto camera : 10.8MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/3.05 aperture, 21.9° FOV, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom

: 10.8MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/3.05 aperture, 21.9° FOV, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom Front camera : 9.5MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 84° FOV, fixed focus

: 9.5MP dual PD, 1.22µm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 84° FOV, fixed focus Inner camera: 8MP, 1.12µm pixel width, f/2.0 aperture, 84° FOV, fixed focus

Finally, some of the features that Google will discuss on stage in May include Rear Camera Selfie, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Long Exposure, and Real Tone. Also, the Pixel Fold weighs a hefty 283g, which is 43g heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You can watch the entire video spoiling Google’s next big thing from Front Page Tech below: