New leak says Pixel Fold will debut at Google I/O and launch in June

The number of leaks about the Pixel Fold ahead of Google I/O in May continues to ramp up.

As reported by CNBC, the outlet gained access to internal communication documents that detail what is to be expected from the Pixel Fold, Google’s long-rumored foldable phone. According to the documents, the Pixel Fold will be revealed at Google I/O on May 10th and launch in June. It is being marketed to feature the “most durable hinge on a foldable” and will cost up to $1,799.

While most of those details have already been previously leaked, today’s leak goes even further, saying that the Pixel Fold will weigh a little more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold but feature a longer battery life of up to 72 hours.

Google plans to market the Pixel Fold as water-resistant and pocket-sized, with an outside screen that measures 5.8 inches across, according to the documents. Photos viewed by CNBC show that the phone will open like a book to reveal a small tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen, the same size as the display on Samsung’s competitor. It weighs 10oz, slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it has a larger battery that Google says will last for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low power mode.

The report also claims that the Pixel Fold will feature Google’s Tensor G2 processor, the same chip that is currently featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which launched back in the fall of 2022.

Today’s report coincides with yesterday’s leaks from Jon Prosser and SnoopyTech that claimed that the Pixel Fold will be revealed at Google I/O on May 10th, be available for preorder on the same day, and eventually be released on June 27th. The Pixel 7a is also expected to follow that same schedule.