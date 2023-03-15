Here’s our first look at the design of the Pixel 8

Well, we’ve already seen the Pixel 8 Pro, so we might as well see the Pixel 8 before Google can announce it.

As reported by Smartprix, Steve Hemmerstoffer (commonly known as OnLeaks) is back the day after the Pixel 8 Pro design leak with — you guessed it — renders of the standard Pixel 8 as well. As you can see from the render and the video below, the Pixel 8 will look quite similar in design to the Pixel 8 Pro, taking on more rounded edges and a slightly smaller form factor than its predecessor. OnLeaks says that Google will release a new “Vanilla” colorway for the standard Pixel 8.

So #FutureSquad people… Following my #Google #Pixel8Pro reveal, let me now introduce its little brother…😏



Here comes your very first and early look at the vanilla #Pixel8! (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/c5P7RRWORe pic.twitter.com/oMJqk2FHEy — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 15, 2023

According to the report, the Pixel 8 is, well, kind of tiny by today’s smartphone standards at 6.2 inches. That will make it slightly smaller than the Pixel 7, which currently sports a display size of 6.3 inches. It’s also expected to be shorter (150.5 mm vs. 155.6 mm), narrower (70.8 mm vs. 73.2 mm), and thinner (8.9 mm vs. 8.7 mm). Google is obviously trying to get it closer to a size that makes it better to use one-handed.

You can check out a 360 degree look at the Pixel 8 render below:

The Pixel 8 appears to still feature a hole-punch selfie camera on the front and USB-C charging/speaker cutouts on the bottom, but it looks like it may get a material upgrade with what appears to be a metal chassis. Pricing and internal specifications are currently still unclear, but the phone is likely to feature Google’s next Tensor chip.

Google is rumored to potentially reveal the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (which leaked yesterday) at Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference that is set to kick off on May 10, 2023. It is also expected to unveil the Pixel 7a, its upcoming midrange smartphone, at the event. That phone has also already been leaked, but instead of a render, someone already got their hands on an actual phone.