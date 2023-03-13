Pixel update improves Night Sight and brings Magic Eraser to all phones

The first feature drop of 2023 is here for Pixel devices and adds some handy features.

In a blog post, Google announced a number of improvements and new features for its Pixel lineup, the first of which is an upgrade to Night Sight, its low-light photography mode for the Pixel 6 and 7. The company says that it has been able to improve performance on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro due to “new algorithms powered by Google Tensor.”

The company is also rolling out Magic Eraser to all Pixel phones. The feature, which was originally exclusive to the Pixel 7 lineup, recently also came to the Google Photos app for the iPhone.

Google is also building Health Connect, its health integration app, deeper into the Pixel. The company says that any data shared using Health Connect is stored on-device and gives users one place to manage their health and fitness data, similar to Apple’s Health app.

The company has also added a new feature where timers set using a Nest device will be able to be managed on your Pixel phone. This comes as Apple is still struggling to support multiple timers on its devices. Thanks, Siri!

All of the features on the first 2023 feature drop are rolling out today. The drop comes a few days after rumors continue to swell that the company is nearing a launch of the Pixel Fold, Google’s rumored first folding smartphone. Fall Detection also recently launched for the Pixel Watch.