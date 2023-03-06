Click to Skip Ad
Android 15 codename revealed to be ‘Vanilla Ice Cream’

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 6th, 2023 6:17PM EST
Vanilla Ice Cream is Google's codename for Android 15.
Image: iStock/Getty Images Plus

After all these years, Google is still using dessert-themed codenames for new versions of Android. The tradition will continue through at least 2024, as a new codename was uncovered last week. In a recent tweet, freelance journalist Mishaal Rahman noted that Google’s test framework includes references to Vanilla Ice Cream, which is the codename for Android 15.

Android 15 codenamed Vanilla Ice Cream

The timing of this news is surprising, considering the first Android 14 developer preview came out less than a month ago. (The codename for Android 14, in case you did not know, is Upside Down Cake.) The final release of Android 14 isn’t expected to arrive until August, and yet we’re already getting major leaks concerning Android 15.

“If you’re thinking this is *really really* early, it’s actually not,” Rahman explained. “There’s always going to be feature ideas/concepts that Google wants to implement but there’s not enough time to add it to the current release, so they either already plan ahead for the next one or punt it.”

He goes on to point out that these codenames don’t actually matter, because they have nothing to do with the content of the update itself. Nevertheless, it is a leak about the most popular operating system in the world, so plenty of people are going to be interested.

Previous Android codenames have included Cupcake, Donut, Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, Lollipop, Marshmallow, KitKat, and Oreo.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

