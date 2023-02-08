Android 14 is here with its first developer preview

Get out of the way ChatGPT — Android 14 is here. For developers. As a preview.

Today, Google officially unveiled the Android 14 Developer Preview. This means that, for developers who are part of the program, they can download the first developer preview of Android 14 to select devices in order to discover new features and what else is in store for the next generation of the operating system.

Developer Preview 1 is now available, with the latest features and changes to try with your apps. Install a system image and update the tools to get started. During this phase we’re looking for your feedback, so please let us know what you think! Visit the feedback page to report an issue or submit a feature request. The earlier we get your feedback, the more we can include in the final release.

Google doesn’t mention much when it comes to what’s to be expected in the first developer preview, but it does appear that Android 14 will focus on better support for more screen sizes and device types like tablets and foldable phones. This isn’t surprising, considering Google itself is set to launch the Pixel tablet later this year and has been rumored about making a foldable Pixel phone for some time now.

The company does, however, make some things clear. One thing that is clearer is the timeline for the preview. Google says its developer preview will run through March. Starting in April, the company will release its beta versions through at least July. It will then release the final version of Android 14 sometime in or after August.

Google also notes that the first developer preview will only be available on select Pixel phones. The company says that the following devices will support the new preview:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Today’s news comes a few days after Google announced Bard, its competitor to ChatGPT, and a couple of weeks after the Pixel’s roadmap through 2025 leaked.