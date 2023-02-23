Pixel 7’s Magic Eraser is now on the iPhone if you pay for Google One

Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 owners can easily remove unwanted elements from their photos with the help of a feature called Magic Eraser. Simply select the photobombers or other unwanted items, and remove them with one tap from your otherwise perfect shot. Magic Eraser is just one of the Google Photos features that Google is making available to all Pixel, Android, and iPhone users who subscribe to Google One.

Starting Thursday, Magic Eraser will be available on all Pixel phones, not just the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. The feature will also be available inside Google Photos on all Android devices, plus on Apple’s various iPhone models. All you have to do to get Magic Eraser working on these handsets is subscribe to Google One.

Google One plans start at $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year for 100GB of storage.

Pixel 7’s Magic Eraser lets you remove people and objects from photos. Image source: Google

Magic Eraser lets you circle or brush the elements in a photo you want to be removed. Google Photos will then make them disappear. Furthermore, Google says the Camouflage feature can change the color of objects in pictures. That way, they’ll blend naturally with the rest of the image.

In addition to Magic Eraser, Google Photos will offer Google One users an HDR effect for videos. The feature rolls out on Thursday to Pixel phones, Android devices, and iPhones as long as the user pays for a Google One membership.

The HDR effect will let you improve the brightness and contrast in videos, just like it works on photos.

Pixel 7’s Magic Eraser coming to Google One subscribers on Pixel, Android, and iPhone devices. Image source: Google

The collage editor is also getting a few updates for Google One subscribers. Like Magic Eraser and HDR effects for video, the new styles roll out to Pixel, Android, and iPhone devices. Google Photos will let you apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor.

Furthermore, users will get access to a range of new Styles that are coming to the collage editor. That includes designs and limited-time Styles from artists Yao Cheng Designs and DABSMYLA.

HDR effects for videos will be available in Google Photos for Google One subscribers. Image source: Google

Finally, Google One members on Pixel, Android, and iPhone will get free shipping on orders from the print store. This Google Photos feature is available in the US, Canada, the EU, and the UK.

If you’re not a Google One subscriber, you can still test the new features. Magic Eraser, HDR effects for video, collage styles, and free shipping on print orders will be available via a free trial starting in early March.