Mercedes-Benz cars will be ‘supercomputers’ with the help of Google and Nvidia

Mercedes-Benz is looking to take on the likes of Tesla by expanding its partnerships with some of the biggest technology companies in the world.

As reported by Reuters, the company is deepening its relationship with Google and Nvidia and promises “supercomputer” performance in its cars with its new MB.OS operating system.

“Every single Mercedes from that point forward will have a supercomputer in it,” Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said at an event in Sunnyvale, California, referring to the mid-decade launch of its new operating system MB.OS. “We take a prudent approach because no-one knows how big that potential pot of gold is at this stage.”

According to Kaellenius, every Mercedes built on its new architecture will feature “hyperscreens extending across the cockpit of the car and a comprehensive set of sensors for automated driving.” The company is also expanding its partnership with Google, enabling drivers to watch YouTube while parked or using its Level 3 autonomous driving system.

The companies are also going to work together to potentially use Google’s cloud and AI technologies in the future. Mercedes says that, while it will work with Google on navigation, it will work with Nvidia for its autonomous driving ambitions.

Under the Google partnership, Google Maps will be Mercedes-branded and provide drivers with Google traffic information and automatic rerouting, as well as the ability to watch YouTube on the cars’ entertainment system when the car is parked, or in Level 3 autonomous driving mode.

Mercedes-Benz is actually the first automaker in the United States to achieve certification for Level 3 self-driving, beating out other companies like Tesla. The self-certification, which was achieved in the state of Nevada, enables the vehicle to perform all aspects of driving as long as the driver is ready to take control at any time.

According to Mercedes, the DRIVE PILOT system will work on “suitable freeway sections and where there is high traffic density” and it can “take over the dynamic driving task, up to the speed of 40 mph.”