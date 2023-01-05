Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint are going to build thousands of EV fast chargers across North America

ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz are jumping into the race to build out a vast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States.

In a press release, the two companies announced today that they will be partnering to create an electric car charging network featuring over 400 stations and 2,500 DC fast chargers. The network, which will be available to all electric vehicle drivers, will be installed at locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Pasquale Romano, the CEO of ChargePoint, said in a statement that he anticipates that charging hubs like the ones they are building will create “a new 30-minute retail economy.”

“Automotive leaders like Mercedes-Benz continue to lead the transition to electric mobility by bringing new EVs to market, and ChargePoint remains committed to enabling the simplicity that drivers expect and the charging speed they need for all vehicles whenever and wherever drivers want. With this partnership, we are expanding upon our existing relationships with Mercedes-Benz and MN8 to deliver a seamless charging experience for drivers, and turnkey charging solutions at no upfront cost to site hosts. We believe the expansion of charging hubs like these will enable the emergence of a new 30 minute retail economy, at the intersection of innovation and accessibility that combines charging and commerce, giving drivers a superior experience to charge quickly and easily.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said in a statement that the charging network will “offer a charging experience to match the extraordinary Mercedes driving experience.”

“Mercedes-Benz customers deserve a compelling charging experience that makes electric vehicle ownership and long-distance travel effortless and that’s why we are launching a global high-end charging network that will offer a charging experience to match the extraordinary Mercedes driving experience. We are excited to start right here in North America with two strong and experienced partners, ChargePoint and MN8 Energy.”

While the charging network will be available to all electric vehicles, the companies did note that Mercedes vehicles will get additional perks like preferential access when making a reservation, automatic authentication, and the ability to never have to use a card to pay for your charging session.

The companies have not yet provided a timeline on when the charging stations will go live across the countries.