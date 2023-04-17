Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a rumored to debut on May 10th

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’ve been waiting and pining for Google to finally unveil the long-rumored Pixel Fold, you may have less than a month left to wait.

As spotted by CNET, leakers Jon Prosser and SnoopyTech have both shared new rumors about the potential release dates of the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. According to Prosser, Google will unveil the long-rumored Pixel Fold at its I/O developer conference on Wednesday, May 10th. In addition to announcing the Fold on that date, Prosser speculates that the phone will be available for preorder from the Google Store on the same day.

The leaker goes on to say that the phone will be available for preorder from carriers later that month starting on May 30th and, after a long wait, actually release to the public on June 27th. In response to another user, Prosser said that the Pixel Fold will cost $1,799.

Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

If $1,799 for a phone isn’t in your budget, you might be one of the ones waiting on the Pixel 7a, the more affordable model that Google releases every year. According to leaker SnoopyTech, the Pixel 7a will also be announced at Google I/O as the leaker says that units will start to arrive at retail stores within the next two weeks already.

Pixel 7a is set to arrive at retail-stores within the next 14 days, so ready to launch @Google #IO2023. No new signs of the Pixel Fold (yet?).



And no, there is no “Jade” colour of the Pixel 7a, different to recent reports. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 16, 2023

While Google has been releasing new versions of the Pixel and Pixel A-series phones like clockwork for years now, the Pixel Fold has been rumored for a long time without any confirmation from the company itself. Well, it seems that the year has finally arrived, and we should get our first look — at least from Google itself — at the phone in under a month.

Speaking of the Pixel 7a, if you don’t want to wait until Google I/O, you can check out the one that leaked about a month ago.