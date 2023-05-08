Next-gen AI language model will reportedly debut at Google I/O 2023

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

While new devices such as the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a will be the stars of the show at Google’s developer conference, AI will also take center stage at the keynote address on Wednesday, May 10th. According to CNBC, which secured internal documents about the keynote, Google plans to announce multiple generative AI updates, including Pathways Language Model (PaLM) 2 — the latest and most advanced version of its large language model.

Google will reveal PaLM 2 AI LLM this week

The documents suggest that PaLM 2 will include more than 100 languages and has performed coding tasks, taken math and creative writing tests, and more in testing. Google has been using the codename “Unified Language Model” to refer to PaLM 2 internally.

During the keynote, Google will theme its AI announcements around “helping people reach their full potential” with “generative experiences” in Bard and Search. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his team will show off Bard coding and solving math and logic problems, as well as the chatbot’s new Korean and Japanese expansions.

CNBC claims that Google is working on a multi-modal version of the chatbot called “Multi-Bard” that would be capable of solving more complex problems by using a larger data set. Google has also tested versions of the chatbot called “Big Bard” and “Giant Bard.”

Furthermore, Google will reportedly expand its “Workspace AI collaborator” with template generation in Sheets and image generation in Slides and Google Meet. One image in the documents “showed a Slides sidebar with a chat box that allowed a user to enter text with the option to “create” an image based on the words.”

Other updates reportedly set to arrive at Google I/O 2023 include new use cases for Google Lens, such as advancements to multisearch for camera and voice.

If you want to watch along live as Google announces its new hardware and updates to its AI language model, tune in on May 10th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.