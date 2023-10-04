Google Assistant with Bard is coming soon to Android and iOS

Alongside Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel Watch 2, Google previewed “Assistant with Bard,” combining Assistant capabilities with generative AI “to help you stay on top of what’s most important, right from your phone.”

In a blog post, Google explains that “generative AI is creating new opportunities to build a more intuitive, intelligent, personalized digital assistant. One that extends beyond voice understands and adapts to you, and handles personal tasks in new ways. We think your digital assistant should make it even easier to manage the big and small items on your to-do list — like planning your next trip, finding details buried in your inbox, creating a grocery list for your weekend getaway, or sending a text. All like a true assistant would.”

With that, Google Assistant with Bard can be used through text, voice, or images – and it can even help take action for you on Gmail and Docs, for example.

On Android devices, Google is working to build a more contextually helpful experience right on the phone. For example, if you took a photo of your dog and would like to post it to social media, simply float the Assistant with Bard overlay on top of your photo and ask it to write a social post for you.

Assistant with Bard will use the image as a visual cue, understand the context, and help with what you need. Google says this conversational overlay is a completely new way to interact with your phone.

Google Assistant with Bard is an early experiment, and Google says it’s rolling it out to early testers soon to get their feedback before bringing it to the public over the next few months.

BGR will keep following the latest announcements by Google during its keynote.