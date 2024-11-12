Galaxy S25 release date might have leaked in a survey

Samsung has yet to share any official information about its next flagship phone, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from unearthing numerous details about the Galaxy S25. We have already heard that the Galaxy S25 will ship with a slim model to rival the iPhone 17 Air, a major upgrade for Bixby, and seamless updates. Now, amidst all these rumors, Samsung itself seems to have leaked the release date for the new phone via an online survey.

As spotted by Android Police, Samsung recently started sending out a survey in Vietnamese in order to gauge interest in potential promotional offers for its 2025 Galaxy S. One X user shared screenshots of the survey which included a very interesting detail. The survey does not mention the phone by name, but it does claim that anyone who completes the survey will receive a 10% discount on January 5, 2025. It doesn’t specify what the discount is for, either, but we are willing to bet it’s for the Galaxy S25, which might be announced that day.

Galaxy S25 series will launch on Jan 5th, according from an online survey to customer about promotion when it ready to pre-order pic.twitter.com/SGmM3NNQho — IMEI Pham (@pnk505) November 12, 2024

Android Police points out that the Galaxy S24 launched on January 31, 2024, while the Galaxy S23 made its debut on February 17, 2023. If our hunch about the survey is correct, Samsung is about to move the release date up for the third year in a row.

This is no guarantee that the Galaxy S25 will launch on January 5, 2025. After all, it’s a Sunday, and Samsung usually announces new hardware on weekdays. That said, if a Galaxy Unpacked event is less than two months away, we should hear something from Samsung soon.

According to all the latest rumors, the Galaxy S25 lineup will look virtually the same as the S24 series. Other than some alterations to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, don’t expect any significant design changes. As for specs, there’s a good chance the new models will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips, at least 12GB of RAM, and the same camera setup as last year.