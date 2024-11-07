Galaxy S25 Slim to feature an Ultra camera, but what does that even mean?

There’s been an increasing number of reports in the past few days claiming that Samsung is going to follow Apple and release a Galaxy S25 Slim version next year.

The device would compete against the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model that appeared in several leaks a few months ago. Well, technically, Samsung will probably say that Apple is the one doing the copying, as the Galaxy S25 Slim should hit stores a few months before the iPhone 17 comes out.

Marketing wars aside, I am a big fan of this emerging smartphone design trend. I want a thinner, lighter iPhone with a screen about as big as the iPhone 16 Plus. Having Samsung in the game will only motivate others to follow. The ensuing competition will lead to more progress.

The first slim candybar phones will have to make compromises, and I can think of two big ones off the top of my head. First, the camera bump can’t be as big as now. Some cameras will have to disappear or get lower specs. Second, the battery size will take a hit, as the battery pack will have to be thinner than current models.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Those compromises won’t be that bad, especially on the battery side. Chips, displays, and other components have become increasingly more efficient, so Apple and Samsung can still aim for great battery life in slim phones. As for the cameras, I’d still expect great camera performance, even if these ultra-slim phones lose the ultra-wide and zoom cameras.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up with single-lens thin phones next year, and I wouldn’t mind it.

But we already have a somewhat exciting camera rumor for the Galaxy S25 Slim. Long-time Samsung leaker Ice Universe said on X that the Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an “Ultra” camera. What does that mean? It’s unclear at this time.

He could mean that the primary (wide) camera of the Galaxy S25 Slim will match the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s wide camera in terms of specs. Or that we’ll get a 200-megapixel main camera, just like on the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold SE.

Another option might concern the entire module. That is, the Galaxy S25 Slim would feature a triple-lens camera on the back instead of one or two cameras. After all, the Galaxy Z Fold SE does have three cameras on the back.

Let’s also remember that Google put three cameras on the back of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold despite the foldable being thinner than the previous version. At the time, Google said it had to compromise on camera specs to maintain a thin profile, which told me Apple would have to compromise on the iPhone 17 Air camera.

Having three cameras on the back of the Galaxy S25 Slim might be a marketing choice. Buyers expect three cameras from a flagship phone. But cameras will occupy internal space that would otherwise go to the battery.

I’ll also point out that expecting periscope zoom cameras in ultra-thin phones might be wishful thinking. Yes, the ultra-thin Honor Magic V3 has one, but that’s largely because foldable handsets already feature more space for the battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a periscope camera too.

Whatever “Ultra” camera Samsung uses for the Galaxy S25 Slim, I’m sure it’ll leak well before the device’s rumored April-to-June release window.