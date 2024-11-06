Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark leak teases incredible performance

The Galaxy S25 series will probably be unveiled in mid-January, just like its predecessor. But we don’t have to wait that long to find out key details about the upcoming Samsung flagship phone series. A leaked benchmark test for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already making the rounds, teasing massive performance gains for the upcoming handset.

The Galaxy S25 phones should feature Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which was announced a few weeks ago. The SoC will compete against Apple’s A18 Pro chipset that powers the iPhone 16 Pro phones. If this leaked benchmark is genuine, it looks like the Snapdragon 8 Elite is getting awfully close to matching Apple’s newest smartphone chip.

The leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra Geekbench 6 benchmark test is very recent, having been performed earlier this week. The phone scored 3,148 in single-core tests and 10,236 in multi-core tests.

Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark test from early November 2024. Image source: Geekbench 6

These are early benchmark tests that probably come from Samsung’s development teams. With less than three months until the phone’s launch, Samsung must be in the final phases of development, especially on the software side.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The benchmark does say the phone runs Android 15, Google’s newest operating system. No Samsung phone will get Android 15 until the Galaxy S25 series comes out. Samsung is developing the One UI 7 software that runs atop of Android 15.

Seeing benchmark tests emerge at this stage makes sense, as does seeing performance variances between tests. For example, a different test performed on Tuesday shows the same phone hitting 2,346 and 9,456 points in the same tests. Results from late September show the Galaxy S25 Ultra going as low as the mid-1,400s in single-core tests.

Still, that 3,148 result is a potential indicator of the type of performance the phone might offer. We’re looking at gains of over 35% compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in single-core tests. This year’s Ultra scores almost 2,300 points in single-core tests and over 6,400 in multi-core tests.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark comparison. Image source: Geekbench

The iPhone 16 Pro Max tops 3,400 in single-core, reaching almost 8,500 points in multi-core tests.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max obliterated the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Geekbench 6 benchmark testing, the two phones were close in real-life speed tests. The Galaxy S24 Ultra almost matched the iPhone 16 Pro Max in that performance comparison.

What I’m getting at is that the Snapdragon 8 Elite should be even better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Regardless if it closes the gap with the A18 Pro in speed tests, as this leaked benchmark indicates, it should be incredibly fast in those real-life speed tests.

Finally, there’s another development for the Galaxy S25 series that might upset some buyers. Contrary to reports that all Galaxy S25 flavors will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a leaked benchmark for the Galaxy S25 Plus shows the phone packing a Samsung chip, likely the Exynos 2500. That phone scored 2,359 and 8,141 in benchmarks.

There’s a big performance difference between the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Exynos 2500, at least in these tests. If Samsung uses its chips in the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, it’ll probably happen only for certain international versions. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

Meanwhile, these early benchmarks reveal that the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus will feature 12GB of RAM.