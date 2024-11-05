Galaxy Z Fold SE sells out as excitement for Flip 7 and Fold 7 build

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold SE a few weeks ago, its thinnest and most expensive foldable ever. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold SE might be the first Samsung foldable to almost lack a crease in the middle of the screen. Also, the Special Edition device is only available in Korea, with rumors saying it’ll also launch in China.

But it looks like the Galaxy Z Fold SE is already a big success for Samsung in its home market. Samsung made two Galaxy Z Fold SE batches available for sale, and the phone sold out both times. While it’s unclear how many Galaxy Z Fold SE units Samsung can even make, it’s still a promising development.

Rather than pining for an ultra-thin Samsung foldable that might never come to international markets, I’ll point you to more exciting rumors about next year’s Samsung foldables. Samsung apparently plans to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip device, and I hope the rumors are genuine this time around.

We saw similar rumors in early 2024: Samsung would make two Galaxy Z Fold phones this year, including the regular Fold 6 and a cheaper version. The rumor then morphed into something else, saying that Samsung would launch a thin Fold-type device. Some reports even said there won’t be a cheap Fold 6 variant in stores, regardless of market.

What we got was a Galaxy Z Fold 6 model that’s more expensive than its predecessor. Then, the Special Edition ultra-thin dropped, featuring an even higher price tag for that slim profile.

The latter turned out to be quite successful in Korea, with Samsung already confirming that it sold out all available stock. Per SamMobile, all the stock sold through local carriers is also sold out.

Regardless of how many units Samsung made, the Galaxy Z Fold SE’s success is great news. Buyers loved the improved form factor, which puts pressure on Samsung to bring the Fold SE’s design to the Fold 7 next year. I explained that not following through would be a major problem for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. You can’t go back to the Fold 6 design if the Fold SE is possible.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 side by side. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

It’ll be several months until we get a clearer picture of what’s coming ahead, but we already have an exciting rumor about foldables from Korea.

A blogger who goes by the name yeux1122 might be well-known to iPhone users who keep track of rumors. The leaker has been offering details about unreleased devices for a while now. yeux1122’s newest rumor mentions some of the upcoming Galaxy devices, including new foldables.

Samsung is reportedly working on three devices that might be released next spring. The list includes the Galaxy S25 Slim, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, and a Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant. The leaker didn’t provide more specifics about either device, nor do we have a clear release window.

However, the Flip FE name indicates Samsung might launch a cheaper version of the Flip 6 or Flip 7 next year. The “FE” moniker stands for Fan Edition, which represents a flagship-like device that’s more affordable than the original version.

It’s unclear what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in that lineup, especially if it’s coming in April. Could it be a variant of the Galaxy Z Fold SE? Or is it an “FE” device? The second option would not make sense until the actual Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes out.

This year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in mid-July, ahead of the Summer Olympics. I think both phones are great upgrades over their predecessors, especially the latter. But sales have not been that good. The Galaxy Z Fold SE might be selling out only because it’s a limited edition device. It would be great to see Samsung make cheaper (and thinner) foldables next year.