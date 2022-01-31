Galaxy S22 release reportedly delayed due to supply chain issues

We’re just over a week away from the reveal of the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung announced last week that the next Galaxy Unpacked event would take place on February 9th. Leaks had already thoroughly spoiled the company’s launch plans, but a blog post made it official. And while preorders for the Galaxy S22 phones will open next Wednesday as planned, the actual rollout will reportedly be delayed due to supply chain issues.

Galaxy S22 launch delayed, leaker claims

According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, preorders for all three Galaxy S22 models will begin on Wednesday, February 9th following the Unpacked. Additionally, Samsung still plans to launch the Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 25th. But supply chain issues may force Samsung to push the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus back to March 11th:

Bad news:



I’m told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback.



Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9)



However, availability has now been split:



S22 Ultra: Feb 25

S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSN — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 31, 2022

One Twitter user followed up, noting that they were surprised Samsung would prioritize the expensive Ultra model. Prosser responded to that tweet, saying he believes “it’s more about scale” than anything else. Samsung just needs more time to produce enough of the cheaper, more popular models for a full-scale rollout this spring.

As often as we like to poke fun at Samsung for copying Apple, this is clearly a very different story. Apple similarly had to split the launch of all its iPhone 12 models in 2020 due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched on October 23rd, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max came three weeks later on November 13th. Samsung will chart a comparable path, Prosser claims.

Everything we know about Samsung’s new phones

Even Samsung has delayed the launch of the Galaxy S22, fans of the company’s phones have likely already decided whether or not they’re going to upgrade. After all, the final designs and full specs have leaked repeatedly in recent weeks.

Last Tuesday, Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared high-quality marketing renders of all three models on Twitter. As expected the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus look virtually identical to their predecessors. The designs are the same, and many of the notable changes are internal. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like the Galaxy Note successor we all expected it to be. Samsung flattened out the top and bottom edges of the phone, eliminated the “contour cut” design for the rear cameras, and included an S Pen.

As for the specifications, you can read more here, but there aren’t too many surprises. All three new phones will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and at least 8GB of RAM. Unfortunately, Samsung has apparently decided not to offer any models with 16GB of RAM this year, which has some users upset. Doubly so due to the latest rumors regarding the prices.

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S22 series on Wednesday, February 9th at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Tune in live Samsung.com/Unpacked.