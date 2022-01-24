Samsung Galaxy S22: News, leaks, rumors, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is easily one of the best phones of 2021, offering a stunning new design, flagship specs, and more. But already we’re looking ahead to Samsung’s next flagship device, likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy S22.

We’re heading towards when we would expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22, and we’ve been hearing tons of rumors about the design and specs of the upcoming phone.

Excited about the Galaxy S22? Here’s everything we know about Samsung’s next big release so far.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design

Samsung gave the Galaxy series a pretty major design refresh with the Galaxy S21, but the company is no stranger to refreshing its phones every year or two. So, that doesn’t mean we won’t see another big refresh for the Galaxy S22. We’ve heard dozens of rumors about the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra over the past few months, and now we have a good look at the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ as well, thanks to leaked renders from leaker Roland Quandt.

Generally, we expect some similarities between the Galaxy S21 range and the Galaxy S22 series. For example, the lower-end Galaxy S22 will likely keep the so-called “glasstic” back on offer by the standard Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra may keep the more premium glass back.

The standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ may end up being similar to the previous-generation Galaxy S21, however, the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been subject to speculation. The camera module on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra may either actually be two camera modules side-by-side, or one P-shaped module. That’s according to Dutch publication Let’s Go Digital.

We expect that the Galaxy S22 range will keep the hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. That’s along with a prominent camera module on the back. Some rumors indicate that Samsung could introduce an in-display camera for the Galaxy S22, but that tech could be a few years away.

Rumors indicate that it could come in some great new colors too. According to Dutch blog Galaxy Club, the Galaxy S22 will come in dark red and green colors.

Interestingly enough, the Galaxy S22 Ultra may end up being more of a Galaxy Note-type device. That indicates that while the Note technically isn’t available right now, those that like larger phones will still have an option. According to renders from OnLeaks, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will even have an S-Pen.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, the Galaxy S22 may have a slightly different design than the render above. Instead of a single large camera module, each camera will protrude from the back.

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera

The Galaxy S21 series offers among the best cameras in a smartphone — however, the Galaxy S22 series will likely take it to the next level. The upgrade could come thanks to a partnership with Olympus, according to leaks from usually-reliable Samsung leakers.

The latest leak from Ice Universe indicates that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a quad-camera array, with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Another leak, also from Ice Universe, suggests that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will get some camera upgrades too. According to the leak, the standard Galaxy S22 will get a 50-megapixel main camera with pixel binning tech to create a 12.5-megapixel output. The telephoto camera on the phones will be 10 megapixels, with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, the ultrawide camera will be 12 megapixels.

The entire range may get other updates. Samsung recently published a blog post touting a new 50-megapixel camera sensor called ISOCELL JN1. It claims this sensor can capture a 50-megapixel image with deep colors in a smaller footprint. This could make for a smaller camera bump on the phones.

Ice Universe also says that Samsung is working on a 50-megapixel RGBW sensor. This kind of sensor could make for better highlights in high-contrast images.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

While we don’t yet know the exact specs that will be available in the Galaxy S22 range. We can, however, make some assumptions. Notably, the phones will probably be among the first to feature Qualcomm’s follow-up to the Snapdragon 888 — which we now know is called the Snapdragon 8. Rumor has it that Samsung could actually manufacture the next Snapdragon chip, too. The new chip may also end up being called the Snapdragon 898, though we’ll have to wait and see.

Recent rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in a hefty 1TB storage option. This rumor comes from Samsung rumor site SamMobile.

Some rumors indicate that the Galaxy S21 series may even include AMD graphics processing. That will make it better for gaming than it already is. Samsung has long has a partnership with Microsoft, so it’s entirely possible that this improved graphics processing will somehow tie into Xbox Game Pass. A report from DigiTimes even suggests that the phones will offer some kind of vapor chamber cooling tech.

Other rumors suggest that Samsung will include a faster charger, but only with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The charger may be a 45W charger, according to leaker Ice Universe.

Samsung Galaxy S22 display

The entire Galaxy S21 range offers a 120Hz refresh rate, making for a responsive feel and smooth animations. We expect that to remain on the Galaxy S22. It’s likely that the phones will keep their resolution. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will likely keep a 1,080p resolution, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra keeping its 1440 resolution. All three of the phones may offer a variable refresh rate. That means that they’ll be able to scale down to lower refresh rates when necessary, saving on battery.

The display may well be brighter though. According to a leak from Ice Universe, the Galaxy S22’s display will be the brightest display on a Samsung phone to date.

A new leak on Weibo from known leaker Ice Universe notes that the standard Galaxy S22 will get a 6.06 inch display, while the Galaxy S22+ will get a 6.55 inch display, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will step things up to 6.81 inches.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Even if the resolution and refresh rate remains the same, the displays could get an upgrade. They could, for example, get brighter. Or, Samsung could bring the dynamic variable refresh rate tech currently only on offer by the Galaxy S21 Ultra, to the entire range.

Samsung made the entire Galaxy S21 series more affordable than the S20 series before it. We’re hoping that the Galaxy S22 range keeps the better pricing. If it does, the standard Galaxy S22 will cost $800, the Galaxy S22+ $1,000, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,200. The latest leaks suggest that the pricing will indeed remain similar.

Samsung has been shifting the release date for its Galaxy phones a little recently. Traditionally, the company released a new Galaxy S phone around February. However the Galaxy S21 was released a bit earlier, in late January. The most recent rumors indicate that the Galaxy S22 is delayed, and it may be released later in 2022. Samsung just took the wraps off of the much-hyped Galaxy S21 FE, so it’s possible it will wait a while for the Galaxy S22.

That said, most recent rumors indicate that Samsung may hold an Unpacked event in late January, and release the phone in late February. According to a report from Digital Daily, the Galaxy S22 release date is set for February 24.