Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date is now official

The Galaxy S22 series is the talk of the town right now, as the new flagship has been popping up in rumors left and right. In the past few days, we saw high-quality renders, US prices, and European prices leak for the handset. On top of that, Samsung’s Unpacked website leaked the Galaxy S22 event date, which matched previous leaks and dates from the preorder registration deal. All that is to say that we’ve been expecting Samsung to announce the date of its first Unpacked event of 2022. And the company finally did it.

A few hours ago, Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event. As the Samsung Unpacked website suggested earlier this week, the Samsung event’s tag line is The Epic Standard.

Samsung expanded will release “The New Epic Standard of Smartphone Experiences,” according to the Unpacked event. That mantra is in line with TM Roh’s blog post a few days ago. The head of Samsung’s mobile division touted Samsung’s Note innovations, teasing the return of the Note flagships. That’s not a surprise for those Galaxy fans who have been following all the S22 rumors.

We already know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the Note replacement. The big secret leaked, and Samsung can’t do anything about it. We’re not waiting for Unpacked 2022 for everything to become official.

When to stream Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event

The press invite continues to push the same narrative: Samsung has to break all the rules to continue innovating. In this case, we’re probably talking about the Galaxy S22 being the first S-series model to get a Note design and a built-in stylus:

True innovations don’t just evolve with the world – they help shape it. To create the devices that push us ahead, rewrite the future, and bring light to the dark, we must continue to break the rules of what is possible with a smartphone.

Incorporating the Note into the Galaxy S series is just part of the story. Roh also teased the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S22 event. And the press invite happens to feature a teaser for some sort of camera recording functionality that might include 3D/VR capabilities. We have no idea what to make of the animation above, other than it’s an obvious Galaxy S22 teaser.

The Unpacked event will be streamed online, just like any major press conference in the tech space. You’ll have to tune in on February 9th at 10 a.m. EST to see Samsung confirm every single Galaxy S22 rumor we have seen so far.

Finally, here’s a teaser trailer for the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event that Samsung also shared on YouTube: