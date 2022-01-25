High-quality Galaxy S22 renders reveal the final designs of all three models

We’re now less than a month away from Samsung’s reveal of the Galaxy S22. Well, Samsung hasn’t actually announced the phones yet, but it has confirmed that its next Unpacked event will take place in February. That’s where we expect to see the reveal of their next generation Galaxy smartphones. But you won’t have to wait that long to see high-quality renders of all three Galaxy S22 models, as a prolific leaker just shared them on Twitter.

Galaxy S22 renders reveal the final designs

Rumors about the designs of the Galaxy S22 models have been swirling for months. Even before Evan Blass published a set of press renders on Tuesday, we knew that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus would look virtually identical to the 2021 predecessors. Meanwhile, after skipping the Galaxy Note 21 last year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would absorb many of the Note’s key features. That appears to be the case, as you’ll see below:

Galaxy S22

At a glance, you might mistake the Galaxy S22 for a Galaxy S21. The design is unchanged, although the side button and volume rocker do appear to be slightly lower than they were last year. The display should once again be around 6.1 inches, and all three models will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Galaxy S22 Plus

Once again, we see another familiar design on the Galaxy S22 Plus, which should feature a 6.5-inch display. All three models will also have 120Hz dynamic AMOLED displays.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

And now we come to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the clear highlight of this year’s lineup. There are three key changes to the design worth noting. The first is the shape of the phone. Samsung has flattened out the edges of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It looks almost nothing like the other S22 models.

There is also no longer any separation between the camera array and the rest of the rear panel. Instead, the rear camera lenses are simply embedded throughout the top-left corner. Finally, the S22 Ultra does indeed ship with an S Pen. The S Pen is black, but the clicker at the top matches the color of the phone. We can’t see it, but there is a slot for the S Pen.

Be sure to check out Blass’s Twitter thread for a wider variety of colors.

When are Samsung’s new phones coming out?

Based on all of the evidence (of which there is plenty), we’re fairly certain that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 8th or February 9th. Preorders should begin the same day. On February 24th, the phones will make their way to store shelves, and shipments should begin arriving on doorsteps. According to a recent leak, the Galaxy S22 will start at $899, the Galaxy S22 Plus will start at $1,099, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at $1,299.