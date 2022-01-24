Galaxy S22 Unpacked date might have been leaked by Samsung

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S22 will launch in February on Friday, but didn’t reveal the date of the Unpacked event where the phone will debut. Previous rumors claimed that Samsung will take the stage on February 8th or 9th to unveil the Galaxy S22 series. Then, Samsung launched the first Galaxy S22 price deal before the actual phone. You can score $50 in credit by registering to preorder the handset. The registration page also happens to feature fine print that suggests the Unpacked event will indeed take place on February 8th or 9th. Now, new leaks might have revealed the actual Galaxy S22 Unpacked date and time.

Here’s the language Samsung used in the footnotes of the Galaxy S22 preorder registration page:

From 1/21/2022 – 2/8/22 11:59pm EST, reserve the latest Galaxy device(s) on Samsung.com or the Samsung App, and receive $50 in Samsung Credit when you pre-order the latest Galaxy device from 2/9/22 to 2/24/22.

This suggests that Galaxy S22 preorders will start on February 9th. Or, put differently, the Galaxy S22 Unpacked date might be February 9th. Also, the fine print suggests the Galaxy S22 release date will be February 25th, in line with recent leaks.

Nothing is official until Samsung makes it so. And rumors claimed in previous weeks that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 Unpacked date towards the end of January. With the pandemic still raging on, the Galaxy S22 press conference will be a virtual one. As such, the media doesn’t have to plan trips to the Unpacked event location. And Samsung can announce the event date whenever it feels like it.

But Samsung can’t keep a secret, and its own Unpacked website is leaking information. Someone has already discovered the dates in the website’s code, as follows:

Galaxy S22 Release:

Unpacked: February 9th at 10am EST

Pre-reservation: February 14th~21st.

Pre-booking open: February 21st~24th.

Release: February 25th pic.twitter.com/XkaLsbAx2I — TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) January 22, 2022

If the information is accurate, Samsung will host the Galaxy S22 Unpacked press conference on February 9th at 10:00 a.m. EST. However, the “pre-reservation” and “pre-booking” dates must be for a different market than the US.

Separately, Evan Blass posted on Twitter an image for the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event. As you can see below, the same February 9th date appears. The time is different, but the time zone hasn’t been specified.

Samsung could always change its mind and announce a different date for the Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch event. But that seems highly unlikely at this point. Given all these recent weeks, it’s likely the Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch event will be streamed on YouTube on February 9th.

Not to mention that Galaxy S leaks are notorious for their accuracy. Samsung can’t keep secrets about its flagship phones. Or it doesn’t even want to. All this online chatter builds up hype among the most enthusiastic Galaxy fans who can’t wait to buy the next best thing.