First images of Apple’s 35W dual USB-C charger leak online

Late last week, evidence of Apple’s first dual USB-C charger leaked online. Apple has yet to actually announce such a product, but 9to5Mac claims that a support document temporarily appeared on Apple’s website last Friday. The company did remove it quickly, but not before 9to5Mac shared its findings with the world. Now, just a few days later, another source has revealed leaked pictures of Apple’s unannounced 35W charger.

Leaked images of Apple’s 35W dual charger

On Monday night, ChargerLAB shared three purported images of the upcoming Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. The pictures show that, like some of Apple’s other adapters, the 35W charger has “foldable prongs” which flip back into the device. Apple also placed the two USB-C ports next to one another on the bottom of the charger. Typically, Apple puts the plug on the opposite side of the ports, but not for this product.

#Apple is planning to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger.#ChargerLAB got the leaked pics of it. It adopts foldable prongs, and unlike other chargers, two USB-C ports are side by side.



— ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) April 12, 2022

In general, the 35W charger looks similar to previous Apple power adapters. The white and gray color scheme matches the charging brick that used to come with the iPhone. One key difference is the inclusion of circular indents on the sides. ChargerLAB suggests that this should make it easier to grip the charger while unplugging it.

More details about the leaked charger

As we noted yesterday, 9to5Mac shared the following quote from the document on Apple’s website. It doesn’t reveal nearly as much as the images:

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

The document says that Apple’s dual charger will support USB-C Power Delivery technology. 9to5Mac shared the following details about the unannounced accessory:

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

We still don’t know when to expect the product, but the sudden wave of leaks suggests that we might learn more soon. Of course, as with any unconfirmed Apple product, the company could decide to can it before it ever sees the light of day.

