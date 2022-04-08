Leak reveals Apple’s first dual USB-C charger for iPhone

Apple makes some of the most popular and powerful mobile devices on the planet, but its chargers are nothing to write home about. The company charges a ludicrous $50 for a 30W USB-C iPhone power adapter. And it doesn’t even come with a cable. Meanwhile, you could get a 45W adapter with a cable for $10 cheaper from Samsung. Thankfully, the future looks brighter after a new leak revealed that Apple is working on a dual USB-C charger.

Apple’s first dual USB-C charger is in the works

On Friday, 9to5Mac reported that Apple accidentally published a support document on to its website which referenced an unreleased product. The product in question is the Dual USB-C Port 35W Power Adapter, and the document described how it works:

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

As 9to5Mac notes, this would be the first dual-port USB-C power adapter that Apple has ever released. And with 35W of power, it would be able to charge multiple devices at a time. With one adapter, you would be able to charge your and your partner’s iPhone.

The document says that Apple’s dual charger will support USB-C Power Delivery technology. 9to5Mac shared the following details about the unannounced accessory:

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

The site also managed to snag this screenshot from the support document:

When is the new charger coming?

Last year, Digitimes reported that Apple was developing new USB-C chargers that would be powered by gallium nitride (GaN). And then in March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo appeared to corroborate that report when he tweeted that Apple “may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design.”

In general, GaN chargers are smaller and faster than their rivals. 35W might not be impressive compared to what most modern Android devices are offering, but it’s at least a step in the right direction. Now we just have to hope this accessory sees the light of day.

