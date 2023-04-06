Download these WWDC 2023-inspired wallpapers for your iPhone

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

WWDC 2023 starts in less than two months. If you’re excited about the announcements Apple is going to make, graphic designer AR72014 released a few WWDC-inspired wallpapers based on the Cupertino company’s invitation from last week.

A dozen wallpapers combine the dark invite graphic with what appears to be glass lenses reflecting light. As you can see, my favorite is the one in the featured image. AR72014 also offers options with the Apple logo, the WWDC23 details, and more.

From mini to Pro Max iPhone models, users can download these WWDC 2023-inspired wallpapers here.

Here’s what we expect at WWDC 2023

Besides these inspired WWDC 2023 wallpapers, BGR expects this to be an important keynote for Apple. Not only will this be the company’s first event of the year, but it could announce its Mixed Reality headset alongside its proper operating system.

Alongside them, Apple will likely announce the new operating systems for its products: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

By the beginning of the year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said this would be a mild update for iOS as Apple was focusing on the Mixed Reality headset. Then, he recently said that Apple will now offer “nice-to-have” features to iOS 17, although he didn’t specify which would be them.

BGR has stories focused on these operating systems, which you can find below:

In addition to all these announcements, we could see the long-awaited Apple silicon Mac Pro, which is expected to feature the same design as its predecessor and the M2 Ultra chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this Mac Pro will have two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards. Unfortunately, it will likely not feature user-upgradeable RAM as it will be tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard.